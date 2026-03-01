Projection cinéma au Bateau-Lavoir Lignières
Projection cinéma au Bateau-Lavoir Lignières vendredi 22 mai 2026.
Projection cinéma au Bateau-Lavoir
2 Rue Aristide Briand Lignières Cher
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi 2026-05-22 18:30:00
fin : 2026-05-22
Date(s) :
2026-05-22
En mai, chaque vendredi soir, l’Association Phalène-Arts puriels vous invite à un nouveau rdv autour de la thématique de l’exposition du moment Quand l’art joue à la poupée . Ce soir, vous profiterez de la projection d’un film dont la poupée est au centre du sujet.
Projection cinéma (sur invitation) Découverte d’un film dont la poupée est au centre du sujet. .
2 Rue Aristide Briand Lignières 18160 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 77 57 85 57
English :
Every Friday evening in May, the Association Phalène-Arts puriels invites you to a new rendezvous based on the theme of the current exhibition Quand l’art joue à la poupée ( When art plays with dolls ). Tonight, you’ll enjoy the screening of a film about dolls.
