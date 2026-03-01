Projection cinéma au Bateau-Lavoir Lignières

Projection cinéma au Bateau-Lavoir

2 Rue Aristide Briand Lignières Cher

Début : Vendredi 2026-05-22 18:30:00

En mai, chaque vendredi soir, l’Association Phalène-Arts puriels vous invite à un nouveau rdv autour de la thématique de l’exposition du moment Quand l’art joue à la poupée . Ce soir, vous profiterez de la projection d’un film dont la poupée est au centre du sujet.

Projection cinéma (sur invitation) Découverte d’un film dont la poupée est au centre du sujet. .

2 Rue Aristide Briand Lignières 18160 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 77 57 85 57

Every Friday evening in May, the Association Phalène-Arts puriels invites you to a new rendezvous based on the theme of the current exhibition Quand l’art joue à la poupée ( When art plays with dolls ). Tonight, you’ll enjoy the screening of a film about dolls.

