Projection Soundtrack to a coup d’Etat Souillac en Jazz Souillac

Projection Soundtrack to a coup d'Etat Souillac en Jazz

19, av. du Général De Gaulle Souillac Lot

Gratuit

Gratuit

Date : 2026-07-18 21:00:00

Début : 2026-07-18 21:00:00

fin : 2026-07-18

Date(s) :

2026-07-18

Un documentaire franco-belgo-néerlandais écrit et réalisé par Johan Grimonprez, sorti en 2024

Soundtrack to A Coup d’Etat est un récit basé sur un montage magistral d’archives Décolonisation africaine, musique de jazz et rumba congolaise se télescopèrent en Afrique notamment au Congo avec l’assassinat d’un dirigeant pourtant démocratiquement élu, Patrice Lumumba

Pendant les tournées musicales en Afrique organisées par l’état américain, de grands jazzmen comme Louis Armstrong et d’autres aux USA en parallèle aux luttes pour les droits civiques pratiquant des formes musicales avancées comme Abbey lincoln et Max Roach, s’y opposèrent avec des projets musicaux cinglants et des actions politiques spectaculaires auprès de l’ONU

19, av. du Général De Gaulle Souillac 46200 Lot Occitanie +33 9 67 34 45 70

English :

A Franco-Belgian-Dutch documentary written and directed by Johan Grimonprez, released in 2024

Soundtrack to A Coup d?Etat is a narrative based on a masterful montage of archives African decolonization, jazz music and Congolese rumba collided in Africa, notably in the Congo with the assassination of a democratically elected leader, Patrice Lumumba

During the musical tours of Africa organized by the American state, great jazzmen such as Louis Armstrong and others in the USA in parallel to the assassination of a democratically elected leader, Patrice Lumumbaduring the musical tours of Africa organized by the American state, great jazzmen such as Louis Armstrong and others in the USA, in parallel with the civil rights struggles and practicing advanced musical forms such as Abbey Lincoln and Max Roach, opposed them with scathing musical projects and spectacular political actions at the UN

