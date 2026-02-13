Randonnée cyclotouriste : l’échappée vagabonde, PLACE AUBERGIER, CHAMBON-SUR-VOUEIZE

Randonnée cyclotouriste : l’échappée vagabonde Dimanche 31 mai, 09h00 PLACE AUBERGIER Creuse

Gratuit

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-05-31T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-31T17:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-05-31T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-31T17:00:00+02:00

Retrouvez tous les détails ici : https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127443

PLACE AUBERGIER 7 PLACE AUBERGIER CHAMBON-SUR-VOUEIZE 23170 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine [{« type »: « email », « value »: « departement23-presidence@ffvelo.fr »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « http://www.cyclotourismeencreuse.fr/ »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.tourisme-creuse.com »}] [{« link »: « https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127443 »}]

Organisation : CODEP CREUSE Mai à vélo