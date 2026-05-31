RELACHE #17 : JON SPENCER + THE BOOJUMS + QUINTANA DEAD BLUES EXPERIENCE, square Dom Bedos, Bordeaux

RELACHE #17 : JON SPENCER + THE BOOJUMS + QUINTANA DEAD BLUES EXPERIENCE Mercredi 8 juillet, 19h00 square Dom Bedos Gironde

SQUARE DOM BEDOS Ouverture des portes 19H Square Dom Bedos – Rue Jacques D’Welles 8€ (Carte Jeune + Adhérents Allez Les Filles) / 12€ en Prévente

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-07-08T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-08T23:59:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-07-08T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-08T23:59:00+02:00

JON SPENCER (Rock’N’roll – US)

Le rock’n’roll peut-il changer le monde ? Jon Spencer répond OUI. Mr. Blues Explosion continue d’allumer les torches et de faire un gros tintamarre, chantant et prêchant depuis les toits, sur scène à travers le monde, sur les ondes, par satellite, et avec le tout nouvel album “Songs Of Personal Loss and Protest”, à paraître le 12 juin 2026 ! Jon Spencer présentera ce disque en live en France le DATE à SALLE, VILLE, toujours accompagné de la section rythmique de The Bobby Lees : Spider Bowman à la batterie et Kendall Wind à la basse. Le single « Knock ‘Em Out » est déjà disponible à l’écoute.

Depuis plus de quarante ans, Jon Spencer est une force innovante de la scène musicale indépendante. Artiste live acclamé, il a bâti une discographie foisonnante et disruptive en tant que leader de Pussy Galore, The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, Heavy Trash et Jon Spencer & the HITmakers, ainsi qu’avec Boss Hog, The Honeymoon Killers, Gibson Brothers et Taxidermy Girls.

[https://youtu.be/x0ONf5Rh-WQ?si=8HUM0CVuz6dHnE7](https://youtu.be/x0ONf5Rh-WQ?si=8HUM0CVuz6dHnE7)_

https://jonspencer.bandcamp.com/album/songs-of-personal-loss-and-protest

https://www.facebook.com/JonSpencerHITmaker/

https://www.instagram.com/jonspencerhitmaker/

THE BOOJUMS (Garage Punk – Canada)

Formé fin 2024 et connu pour avoir publié des enregistrements VHS live granuleux sur Reddit, Instagram et YouTube, The Boojums s’est rapidement forgé une réputation grâce à un son d’une franchise et d’une authenticité rafraîchissantes — à la fois nostalgique et tourné vers l’avenir. Enregistré en live en prise directe, leur premier album explore des thèmes d’évasion provinciale, de règlements de comptes personnels et de liberté à toute allure.

https://youtu.be/YDK6pBR2f1I?si=xI92CfaNkfA12cmV

https://theboojums.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/theboojums

https://www.instagram.com/theboojums/?__d=1impressum

QUINTANA DEAD BLUES EXPERIENCE (Rock’n’roll – Bordeaux)

Un duo de furieux, un son gras comme un riff de Sabbath, sauvage comme un pogo en enfer.

Projet porté par Piero Quintana, qui crache ses tripes à la gratte, pendant qu’Adrien Schiavone défonce la batterie à coups de tonnerre. Un mélange explosif de Rock’n’Roll, de Grunge et de Garage Blues. Pas de chichi, pas de pause, juste un mur de son brut et sans filtre. Ce n’est pas un concert, c’est une transe électrique. Une descente aux enfers, version fuzz et sueur. Si t’aimes les vibes lourdes, les riffs qui collent et les beats qui cognent, t’as pas le droit de louper ça.

Quintana Dead Blues eXperience revient avec Ashes, un nouvel album brut et implacable qui sortira le 26 juin 2026. Ancré dans le grunge, le garage blues et le rock’n’roll dépouillé, le projet de Piero Quintana, musicien de longue date, puise son inspiration des deux côtés de l’Atlantique, quelque part entre la puissance de Sabbath, et l’agressivité de Nirvana. Après avoir passé des décennies à graviter autour du rock’n’roll, depuis ses premiers groupes dans les années 90 jusqu’à ses années en solo en tant que véritable force de destruction, Quintana revient aujourd’hui accompagné du batteur Adrien Schiavone, formant un duo dépouillé mais d’une puissance redoutable. Le résultat est plus lourd, plus décontracté et bien plus explosif : un album qui privilégie l’instinct à la perfection et maintient tout à la limite du contrôle.

Enregistré en trois jours en janvier 2026 au studio Silver Recordings à Bilbao, en Espagne, l’album capture cette tension en temps réel. Produites, enregistrées et mixées par Martín Guevara de CAPSULA, les sessions ont été capturées presque entièrement en direct, avec un minimum de séparation et sans filet de sécurité.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzVx2ppVSwI

https://pieroquintana.bandcamp.com/album/wild-as-fire

https://www.facebook.com/QuintanaOfficiel

https://www.instagram.com/quintana_dead_blues_experience/

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