RELACHE #17 : SONIDO GALLO NEGRO + CHICHA LIBRE + ACAPULCO, square Dom Bedos, Bordeaux

RELACHE #17 : SONIDO GALLO NEGRO + CHICHA LIBRE + ACAPULCO Jeudi 30 juillet, 19h00 square Dom Bedos Gironde

SQUARE DOM BEDOS – 5€ ( Carte Jeune ou Adhérents Allez Les Filles ) / 5€ Adhérents minimas sociaux (RSA/ASS/AAH/ASPA/ASI/ATS) / 10€ Prévente / 15€ Sur Place

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-07-30T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-30T23:59:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-07-30T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-30T23:59:00+02:00

SONIDO GALLO NEGRO (Cumbia – Mexique)

Sonido Gallo Negro est un groupe mexicain de cumbia et de fusion originaire de Mexico, actif depuis 2010. Leur style distinctif s’inspire fortement de la cumbia psychédélique péruvienne, enrichi par des sonorités des années 70 et une esthétique visuelle psychédélique marquée. Formé par des membres issus de groupes de surf rock, le collectif mêle la musique traditionnelle à des éléments de rock et d’électronique, créant une atmosphère sonore unique sur la scène musicale latino-américaine.

Depuis leurs débuts, ils ont sorti plusieurs albums notables comme Cumbia salvaje (2011), Mambo cósmico (2018) ou encore Unknown Future (2019), et ont participé à diverses compilations, notamment avec le titre Cumbia del Borra. Le groupe a connu un rayonnement international grâce à des tournées à travers le monde.

https://youtu.be/Tlu6rq5_p1Q?si=D23XlTzz1i4cCtr8

https://sonido-gallo-negro.bandcamp.com/album/mambo-c-smico

https://www.facebook.com/sonidogallonegro?locale=es_LA

https://www.instagram.com/sonidogallonegro/

CHICHA LIBRE (Cumbia psych – Mexique)

Fondé à Brooklyn au milieu des années 2000, Chicha Libre est le premier groupe non-péruvien à avoir fait rayonner la chicha : cette cumbia psychédélique péruvienne mêlant rythmes latins, orgue, surf et rock, bien au-delà de ses frontières d’origine. Salué par MTV comme l’un des groupes de tropical psychédélie les plus importants au monde, le collectif aux membres français, américains, mexicains et vénézuéliens a su transformer un hommage aux pionniers péruviens en projet original à part entière.

Après huit ans d’absence, Chicha Libre est de retour avec l’EP Tequila y Aguardiente, une collaboration avec le mexicain Son Rompe Pera et le colombien La Sonora Mazuren. Leur retour sur scène s’est célébré lors du Día de los Muertos au mythique Salon Los Angeles de Mexico City : une fête cumbia multigénérationnelle qui marque le début d’un nouveau chapitre.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xabeR2dXneI&list=RDxabeR2dXneI&start_radio=1

https://chichalibre.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/OfficialChichaLibre/

https://www.instagram.com/chichalibre/?hl=fr

ACAPULCO (Cumbia Psyché – Bordeaux)

ACAPULCO : »Mené par Serge Maurer Jr. à la batterie, Xavier Fernandez Castro à la guitare et Igor Quezada à la basse, ce tout nouveau combo navigue entre cumbia, psyché, rock, jazz, tropical…

Ca va chauffer, c’est festif, c’est fusion, c’est virtuose et terriblement moderne ! Une chose est sûre : aux prémices de cette nouvelle aventure musicale, c’est trois là vont nous faire tanguer et voyager jusqu’aux confins des terres latines … »

(CHRONIQUE DE LA BELLE LURETTE)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5SqY26whEg

https://www.facebook.com/p/Acapulco-Cumbia-Billy-61570036295177/

https://www.instagram.com/acapulco_cumbia/

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