RELACHE #17 : STEPHEN HULL + TIWAYO + MAMA LOU, square Dom Bedos, Bordeaux

RELACHE #17 : STEPHEN HULL + TIWAYO + MAMA LOU Mardi 7 juillet, 19h00 square Dom Bedos Gironde

SQUARE DOM BEDOS – 5€ ( Carte Jeune ou Adhérents Allez Les Filles ) / 5€ Adhérents minimas sociaux (RSA/ASS/AAH/ASPA/ASI/ATS) / 10€ Prévente / 15€ Sur Place

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-07-07T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-07T23:59:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-07-07T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-07T23:59:00+02:00

CHICAGO BLUES FESTIVAL STEPHEN HULL (Blues – US)

Stephen Hull, jeune virtuose originaire du Wisconsin formé en autodidacte dès ses 14 ans, s’est rapidement imposé comme le fer de lance de la nouvelle scène blues mondiale. Accompagné de son groupe Experience, il a bâti une solide réputation scénique couronnée par le titre de “Meilleur Guitariste” à l’International Blues Challenge 2024, affirmant une identité musicale unique qui fusionne l’héritage soul de la Motown avec le blues électrique le plus authentique.

En leader de la 54ème tournée du mythique Chicago Blues Festival, Stephen Hull franchit une étape internationale décisive, marquée par une signature chez le label de légende Alligator Records. Entre solos incisifs inspirés d’Albert King et maturité émotionnelle saisissante, ses morceaux proposent un son audacieux et immersif, confirmant sa place parmi les futurs grands maîtres du genre et sa progression constante vers les sommets mondiaux.

https://youtu.be/GjmXwXm1SRk?si=2rsVQyEvrHcDoxOb

https://www.facebook.com/stephen.hull.125

https://www.instagram.com/stephenhullexp/

Tiwayo (R&B soul – France)

Surnommé « The Young Old » (le jeune vieux) pour sa voix au timbre intemporel, le chanteur et compositeur de soul parisien Tiwayo revient avec Outsider, un nouvel album puissant produit par Adrián Quesada, membre du groupe Black Pumas et primé aux Grammy Awards. Prévu pour sortir le 10 avril 2026, Outsider marque le retour d’une âme voyageuse, au parcours aussi riche, que atypique, qui commence dans les couloirs du métro parisien, voyage à la travers le monde, et finit par trouver refuge dans le Sud des Etats-Unis, là où la Soul et le Blues sont rois. Tiwayo nous offre ainsi un album transcendant les genres de la Soul, invitant Doyle Bramhall II (collaborateur de longue date d’Eric Clapton) sur trois titres, ou encore la chanteuse new-yorkaise Kendra Morris.

Le son de Tiwayo reste brut, sans compromis, et ancré dans la Soul du Sud desÉtats-Unis, une lignée qu’il a découverte de première main lorsqu’il a rencontré le révérend Al Green dans son église à Memphis. Tiwayo ne suit pas les règles du genre. Il trace sa propre route : celle d’un Français au Texas, chanteur de Soul avec un cœur de bluesman, voyageur étranger partout, et partout chez lui. Dans un monde de reprises trop lisses, Tiwayo assume pleinement son statut d’outsider, anti-héros de la Soul, et prouve que le brut et l’authentique ont encore une place à prendre dans la musique actuelle.

https://youtu.be/nWOcMt9DPi4?si=sw13_8_PYYAd83uw

https://youtu.be/c5laE2ZbFbM?si=xdrOJYLy6j8Zza7Y

https://tiwayo.bandcamp.com/album/outsider

https://www.facebook.com/Tiwayo

https://www.instagram.com/tiwayomusic/

MAMA LOU (Pop soul – Bordeaux)

Depuis toujours, le chant est au cœur de la vie de Mama Lou. Le rhythm’n blues, le rock’n roll des années 70, la chanson française et les chants de marins ont bercé son enfance. Plus tard, elle découvre la soul et tombe amoureuse de l’album I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You d’Aretha Franklin, avant d’entrer dans l’univers du jazz au bras de l’immense Summertime.

À 28 ans, elle dépoussière la vieille Ibanez de son père et réalise, grâce au divin I’d Rather Go Blind d’Etta James, qu’il ne suffit que de deux accords pour créer. C’est ainsi qu’elle compose ses toutes premières chansons. Brute et intime, son écriture va droit au cœur. Au-delà de la technique, c’est l’authenticité et la cohérence de son interprétation qui font sa force.

En 2023, elle commence ses premiers concerts et scènes ouvertes en solo. Quelques mois plus tard, de retour d’un voyage en solitaire et de passage à Bordeaux, elle se rend par hasard à un open mic dans le quartier Saint-Michel. Cette soirée marque un tournant majeur dans le développement de son projet, en donnant à sa musique une dimension collective.

Pourquoi « Mama » ? Comme elle le dit elle-même : ses chansons sortent de ses tripes. Elles naissent d’elle, portent sa chair, son sang et son âme – de la Soul dans son expression la plus pure.

https://mamalou.bandcamp.com/album/mama-lou-la-maison

https://www.facebook.com/thisismamalou

https://www.instagram.com/thisismamalou/?utm_source=ig_embed

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