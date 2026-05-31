RELACHE #17 : THE DATSUNS + PUBLIC HOUSE + STRAIGHT ARROWS, square Dom Bedos, Bordeaux

RELACHE #17 : THE DATSUNS + PUBLIC HOUSE + STRAIGHT ARROWS Jeudi 23 juillet, 19h00 square Dom Bedos Gironde

SQUARE DOM BEDOS – 8€ ( Carte Jeune ou Adhérents Allez Les Filles ) / 8€ Adhérents minimas sociaux (RSA/ASS/AAH/ASPA/ASI/ATS) / 12€ Prévente / 15€ Sur Place

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-07-23T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-23T23:59:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-07-23T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-23T23:59:00+02:00

THE DATSUNS (Rock’n’roll – NZ)

Le groupe de hard rock néo-zélandais The Datsuns a fait irruption sur la scène au début des années 2000 avec sa version sans fioritures d’un rock garage sordide faisant écho à un son similaire à celui de contemporains comme les White Stripes, Jet et Wolfmother. 10 ans déjà que la musique proposée par The Datsuns a traversé la planète et le moins que l’on puisse dire, c’est que les Néo-Zélandais ne chôment pas. Explorant à l’envie divers horizons du rock avec leurs premiers albums, ils reviennent en 2021 avec Eye to Eye. Sans surprise, The Datsuns offrent un album équilibré et riche en énergie. A consommer sans modération !

https://youtu.be/o_DHCL2Q2d0?si=AgrWihF6KFcjlyU4

https://thedatsuns.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/thedatsuns/?locale=fr_FR

https://www.instagram.com/thedatsuns/

PUBLIC HOUSE (Ex stiff richards / PUNK – Australie)

PUBLIC HOUSE est un projet formé en 2024 par Wolfgang Buckley (Stiff Richards) et James McClurg.

Ce qui a commencé par des démos enregistrées à la maison s’est transformé en une centrale punk qui s’est progressivement faufilée sur les scènes de Melbourne et des environs puis jusque dans les oreilles d’auditeurs enthousiastes.

Ils ont sorti leur premier titre, Rich Cunt Party (enregistré à la maison), au début de l’année 2024, et les fans ont attendu avec impatience pendant un an jusqu’à ce que les singles suivants, Death Van, Twist The Knife et Garbage Bag Balaclava, soient dévoilés les uns après les autres et d’autres sont en cours de préparation.

Avant de retourner en studio pour travailler sur leur premier album plus tard dans l’année, PUBLIC HOUSE se rendra pour la première fois en Europe pour une petite série de concerts à haute intensité, qui ne manqueront pas de faire exploser la mousse de toutes les bières dans un rayon de trois kilomètres autour de n’importe quel système de sonorisation qu’ils sont légalement autorisés à brancher.

https://youtu.be/6ZNZdsmSSb8?si=7eWFPScGjGH4glhd

https://publichousebanned.bandcamp.com/track/read-the-meter

https://www.facebook.com/publichouseband1/

https://www.instagram.com/publichousebanned/

STRAIGHT ARROWS (Garage punk – Australie)

Straight Arrows est un groupe de garage rock originaire de Sydney, en Australie. Le groupe a passé son temps à affiner son son psychédélique punk, chargé de reverb et de fuzz, jusqu’à une perfection brute et assumée – se forgeant au passage un culte de fans et une réputation mondiale hors du commun.

Valeurs sûres du garage punk sydneysois, Straight Arrows reviennent avec un nouveau single 7″ taillé au couteau, « Middleman » / « Do The Sloth », disponible dès maintenant via le légendaire label italien Goodbye Boozy Records. Ce titre vous plongera direct dans les années 60 : il regorge de cet esprit primitif et déhanchant qu’on ne peut qu’espérer. Conçu pour les dancefloors en sueur et la libération totale. Avec juste ce qu’il faut de rugosité – et c’en est d’autant meilleur.

https://youtu.be/A4QaO-ZAToA?si=6mNyVpG_s7fZWoPq

https://straightarrows.bandcamp.com/album/middleman-do-the-sloth

https://www.facebook.com/straightarrows/?locale=fr_FR

https://www.instagram.com/straightarrows/

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