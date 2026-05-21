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Rendez-vous histo Au rythme de l’instrumentarium Couëtron-au-Perche

Rendez-vous histo Au rythme de l’instrumentarium Couëtron-au-Perche mardi 11 août 2026.

Adresse : 1 ALLEE DE LA COMMANDERIE

Ville : 41170 Couëtron-au-Perche

Département : Loir-et-Cher

Début : mardi 11 août 2026

Fin : mardi 11 août 2026

Tarif : Gratuit

Couëtron-au-Perche

Rendez-vous histo Au rythme de l’instrumentarium

1 ALLEE DE LA COMMANDERIE Couëtron-au-Perche Loir-et-Cher

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-11
fin : 2026-08-11

Date(s) :
2026-08-11

  .

1 ALLEE DE LA COMMANDERIE Couëtron-au-Perche 41170 Loir-et-Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 80 75 41  contact@commanderie-arville.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

David Huet presents the Ludothèque de l?histoire , a catalog of antique games retracing 5000 years of gaming history, from Antiquity to the Renaissance. Alquerque, jeu du moulin, ringo?

L’événement Rendez-vous histo Au rythme de l’instrumentarium Couëtron-au-Perche a été mis à jour le 2026-05-21 par ADT41

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