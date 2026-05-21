Couëtron-au-Perche

Rendez-vous histo Au rythme de l’instrumentarium

1 ALLEE DE LA COMMANDERIE Couëtron-au-Perche Loir-et-Cher

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-11

fin : 2026-08-11

Date(s) :

2026-08-11

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1 ALLEE DE LA COMMANDERIE Couëtron-au-Perche 41170 Loir-et-Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 80 75 41 contact@commanderie-arville.com

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English :

David Huet presents the Ludothèque de l?histoire , a catalog of antique games retracing 5000 years of gaming history, from Antiquity to the Renaissance. Alquerque, jeu du moulin, ringo?

L’événement Rendez-vous histo Au rythme de l’instrumentarium Couëtron-au-Perche a été mis à jour le 2026-05-21 par ADT41