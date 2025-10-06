[Saison Culturelle] Ferdinant Vez

[Saison Culturelle] Ferdinant

21 Bis Rue de la Croix Rebours Vez Oise

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-29 20:30:00

fin : 2026-05-29

Date(s) :

2026-05-29

En clôture de saison, un duo rock aux teintes électro-pop, pépite de la nouvelle scène française. Deux artistes à découvrir absolument !

Né des cendres du groupe folk Rotters Damn, le duo (à trois) Ferdinant, formé par Timothée Gigan Sanchez et Corentin Giret, accompagné par Thomas Ricou, brûle d’un feu ardent et contagieux. Mêlant introspections intimes et constats sociétaux, les deux artistes refusent le cynisme et l’individualisme ambiant, gardant l’espoir de lendemains meilleurs.

Rappelant le lyrisme rock de Noir Désir et le dandysme électro-pop de Feu ! Chatterton, le tandem signe un premier album puissant et engagé (La belle histoire) sur les chemins sinueux de la vie la joie, la peur, l’enfance, la colère, la mort, l’amour aussi. Alors, prêt(e) pour une belle histoire avec Ferdinant… ?

Composition musicale Corentin Giret, Thomas Ricou, Timothée Gigan Sanchez

Textes, chant Timothée Gigan Sanchez

Batterie, guitare, pad Corentin Giret

Guitare Thomas Ricou

Régie son Sébastien Gourdier

Lumières Albert Guihéry

PREMIÈRE PARTIE SOUL, BLUES, SKA, FUNK, REGGAE

DJ’s Anna Rudy & Paul Lazarus, c’est un couple franco-britannique uni par la musique.

Elle, trombone et piano ; lui, basse et guitare. Leur style fusionne blues, psyché, soul, ska, reggae, funk, punk…

Après avoir joué en Europe, ils vous feront danser le 29 mai en 1re partie de Ferdinant.

21 Bis Rue de la Croix Rebours Vez 60117 Oise Hauts-de-France

English :

To close the season, a rock duo with electro-pop undertones, nuggets of the new French scene. Two artists not to be missed!

Born from the ashes of the folk group Rotters Damn, the three-piece duo Ferdinant, formed by Timothée Gigan Sanchez and Corentin Giret, accompanied by Thomas Ricou, burns with an ardent, contagious fire. Blending intimate introspection and societal observations, the two artists reject cynicism and ambient individualism, holding out hope for a better tomorrow.

Reminiscent of the rock lyricism of Noir Désir and the electro-pop dandyism of Feu! Chatterton, the duo have released a powerful, committed debut album (La belle histoire) on the winding paths of life: joy, fear, childhood, anger, death, love too. So, are you ready for a beautiful story with Ferdinant?

Musical composition: Corentin Giret, Thomas Ricou, Timothée Gigan Sanchez

Texts, vocals Timothée Gigan Sanchez

Drums, guitar, pad: Corentin Giret

Guitar: Thomas Ricou

Sound engineer: Sébastien Gourdier

Lighting: Albert Guihéry

OPENING ACT SOUL, BLUES, SKA, FUNK, REGGAE

DJ?s Anna Rudy & Paul Lazarus are a Franco-British couple united by their music.

She, trombone and piano; he, bass and guitar. Their style fuses blues, psyche, soul, ska, reggae, funk, punk?

After playing in Europe, they’ll be getting you up and dancing on May 29, opening for Ferdinant.

German :

Zum Abschluss der Saison wird ein Rockduo mit Elektro-Pop-Tönen auftreten, ein Nugget der neuen französischen Szene. Zwei Künstler, die Sie unbedingt entdecken sollten!

Das aus der Asche der Folkband Rotters Damn entstandene (Dreier-)Duo Ferdinant, das aus Timothée Gigan Sanchez und Corentin Giret besteht und von Thomas Ricou begleitet wird, brennt mit einem feurigen und ansteckenden Feuer. Mit einer Mischung aus intimen Introspektionen und gesellschaftlichen Feststellungen lehnen die beiden Künstler den Zynismus und den vorherrschenden Individualismus ab und bewahren sich die Hoffnung auf ein besseres Morgen.

Sie erinnern an die Rock-Lyrik von Noir Désir und den Elektro-Pop-Dandyismus von Feu! Chatterton erinnern, hat das Tandem ein kraftvolles und engagiertes erstes Album (La belle histoire) über die verschlungenen Wege des Lebens geschrieben: Freude, Angst, Kindheit, Wut, Tod und auch Liebe. Sind Sie bereit für eine schöne Geschichte mit Ferdinant?

Musikalische Komposition: Corentin Giret, Thomas Ricou, Timothée Gigan Sanchez

Text und Gesang: Timothée Gigan Sanchez

Schlagzeug, Gitarre, Pad: Corentin Giret

Gitarre: Thomas Ricou

Tonregie: Sébastien Gourdier

Licht: Albert Guihéry

ERSTER TEIL SOUL, BLUES, SKA, FUNK, REGGAE

DJ?s Anna Rudy & Paul Lazarus sind ein britisch-französisches Paar, das durch die Musik vereint ist.

Sie spielt Posaune und Klavier, er Bass und Gitarre. Ihr Stil verschmilzt Blues, Psyche, Soul, Ska, Reggae, Funk, Punk?

Nachdem sie in ganz Europa aufgetreten sind, werden sie am 29. Mai als Vorgruppe von Ferdinant für Tanzstimmung sorgen.

Italiano :

A chiudere la stagione, un duo rock con sfumature elettro-pop, pepite della nuova scena francese. Due artisti da non perdere!

Nato dalle ceneri del gruppo folk Rotters Damn, il duo Ferdinant, formato da Timothée Gigan Sanchez e Corentin Giret, accompagnati da Thomas Ricou, brucia con un fuoco ardente e contagioso. Combinando introspezione intima e osservazioni sulla società, i due artisti rifiutano il cinismo e l’individualismo imperante, nutrendo la speranza di un domani migliore.

Ricordando il lirismo rock dei Noir Désir e il dandismo electro-pop di Feu! Chatterton, il duo ha prodotto un album di debutto potente e impegnato (La belle histoire) che parla dei percorsi tortuosi della vita: gioia, paura, infanzia, rabbia, morte e anche amore. Allora, siete pronti per una bella storia con Ferdinant?

Composizione musicale: Corentin Giret, Thomas Ricou, Timothée Gigan Sanchez

Testo e voce Timothée Gigan Sanchez

Batteria, chitarra, pad: Corentin Giret

Chitarra: Thomas Ricou

Ingegnere del suono: Sébastien Gourdier

Luci: Albert Guihéry

OPENING ACT SOUL, BLUES, SKA, FUNK, REGGAE

I DJ Anna Rudy e Paul Lazarus sono una coppia franco-britannica unita dalla musica.

Lei, trombone e pianoforte; lui, basso e chitarra. Il loro stile fonde blues, psiche, soul, ska, reggae, funk, punk?

Dopo aver suonato in tutta Europa, vi faranno ballare il 29 maggio come gruppo di supporto ai Ferdinant.

Espanol :

Para cerrar la temporada, un dúo de rock con tintes electro-pop, pepitas de la nueva escena francesa. Dos artistas que no hay que perderse

Nacido de las cenizas del grupo folk Rotters Damn, el dúo de tres músicos Ferdinant, formado por Timothée Gigan Sanchez y Corentin Giret, acompañados por Thomas Ricou, arde con un fuego ardiente y contagioso. Combinando la introspección íntima y la observación de la sociedad, los dos artistas rechazan el cinismo y el individualismo imperante, manteniendo la esperanza en un mañana mejor.

¡Con reminiscencias del lirismo rockero de Noir Désir y del dandismo electro-pop de Feu! Chatterton, el dúo ha producido un álbum de debut potente y comprometido (La belle histoire) sobre los sinuosos caminos de la vida: la alegría, el miedo, la infancia, la ira, la muerte, también el amor. ¿Estás preparado para una bella historia con Ferdinant?

Composición musical: Corentin Giret, Thomas Ricou, Timothée Gigan Sanchez

Texto y voz Timothée Gigan Sanchez

Batería, guitarra, pad: Corentin Giret

Guitarra: Thomas Ricou

Ingeniero de sonido: Sébastien Gourdier

Iluminación: Albert Guihéry

TELONEROS SOUL, BLUES, SKA, FUNK, REGGAE

Los DJ Anna Rudy & Paul Lazarus son una pareja franco-británica unida por la música.

Ella, trombón y piano; él, bajo y guitarra. Su estilo fusiona blues, psyche, soul, ska, reggae, funk, punk?

Después de tocar por toda Europa, el 29 de mayo te harán bailar como teloneros de Ferdinant.

