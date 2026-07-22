AGENDA · Perpignan
SAMUEL BAMBI Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan
mardi 16 mars 2027 · Place Armand Lanoux · Perpignan
Informations pratiques
Perpignan
SAMUEL BAMBI
Place Armand Lanoux Palais des Congrès Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 35 – 35 – 38
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2027-03-16 20:29:00
fin : 2027-03-16
Date(s) :
2027-03-16
Au Palais des Congrès, Un cœur qui bat sous ce corps imberbe
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Place Armand Lanoux Palais des Congrès Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
At the Palais des Congr%E8s, A heart beats beneath this hairless body
L’événement SAMUEL BAMBI Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-17 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME
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