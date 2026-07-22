UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Perpignan

SAMUEL BAMBI Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan

mardi 16 mars 2027 · Place Armand Lanoux · Perpignan

SAMUEL BAMBI Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan

Informations pratiques

Début
mardi 16 mars 2027
Fin
mardi 16 mars 2027
Heure de début
20:29:00
Lieu
Place Armand Lanoux
Adresse
Palais des Congrès
Ville
66000 Perpignan
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif
35 35 38 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Perpignan

SAMUEL BAMBI

Place Armand Lanoux Palais des Congrès Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 35 – 35 – 38

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2027-03-16 20:29:00
fin : 2027-03-16

Date(s) :
2027-03-16

Au Palais des Congrès, Un cœur qui bat sous ce corps imberbe
  .

Place Armand Lanoux Palais des Congrès Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

At the Palais des Congr%E8s, A heart beats beneath this hairless body

L’événement SAMUEL BAMBI Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-17 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME

À voir aussi à Perpignan (Pyrénées-Orientales)