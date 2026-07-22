SAMUEL BAMBI Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan

Informations pratiques

Perpignan

SAMUEL BAMBI

Place Armand Lanoux Palais des Congrès Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 35 – 35 – 38

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2027-03-16 20:29:00

fin : 2027-03-16

Date(s) :

2027-03-16

Au Palais des Congrès, Un cœur qui bat sous ce corps imberbe

.

Place Armand Lanoux Palais des Congrès Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

At the Palais des Congr%E8s, A heart beats beneath this hairless body

L’événement SAMUEL BAMBI Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-17 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME