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AGENDA · Lille

Selektaz (Live) + DJ SET, Le Bistrot de St So, Lille

vendredi 24 juillet 2026 · Le Bistrot de St So · Lille

Selektaz (Live) + DJ SET, Le Bistrot de St So, Lille

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 24 juillet 2026
Fin
samedi 25 juillet 2026
Lieu
Le Bistrot de St So
Adresse
17 Boulevard Jean-Baptiste Lebas
Ville
59046 Lille
Département
Nord
Tarif
Gratuit

Selektaz (Live) + DJ SET 24 et 25 juillet Le Bistrot de St So Nord

Gratuit

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-07-24T21:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-24T23:59:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-07-25T00:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-25T01:30:00+02:00

VENDREDI 24 JUILLET
→ SELEKTAZ (LIVE) + DJ SET
21H–2H / GRATUIT
(REGGAE)
Happy Hours : 18h-20h
Snack sur place 19h-22h
Début des concerts : 21h
SELEKTAZ COVER BAND (LIVE)
► Selektaz est un groupe de cover reggae qui réinterprète, avec la plus grande fidélité, une sélection de classiques roots, dancehall, raggamuffin, new roots de tous horizons… L’énergie d’un sound system alliée à la puissance d’un live band et… c’est l’extase !
Artistes, influence : Max Romeo, Alpha Blondy, Gregory Isaacs, Buju Banton, Tonton David, Tiken Jah Fakoly, UB40, Capleton, etc..
ECOUTE – REGARDE
https://www.facebook.com/share/v/188Tbr2YoW/
https://www.facebook.com/share/1DhrnxbmyX/
https://www.instagram.com/selektaz_cover_reggae

Bistrot de St So – Gare Saint-Sauveur
17 Bd JB Lebas – Lille
Ⓜ️ M°2 Lille Grand Palais / Mairie de Lille
À St So, on défend une ambiance inclusive, respectueuse et bienveillante. Viens comme tu es.

Le Bistrot de St So 17 Boulevard Jean-Baptiste Lebas Lille 59046 Lille-Centre Nord Hauts-de-France https://www.facebook.com/bistrotdestso;https://www.instagram.com/bistrotdestso/;https://garesaintsauveur.lille3000.com/ [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/share/v/188Tbr2YoW/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/share/1DhrnxbmyX/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « 379 Followers, 595 Following, 28 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from Selektaz (@selektaz_cover_reggae) », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Selektaz (@selektaz_cover_reggae) u2022 Instagram profile », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.82787-19/669724299_17920820274317159_3088047707412129897_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100_tt6&_nc_cat=110&ccb=7-5&_nc_sid=bf7eb4&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLnd3dy4xMDgwLkMzIn0%3D&_nc_ohc=wrWiF-OpuWAQ7kNvwFJ3L8g&_nc_oc=Ado-k1UZmaxq0mRVgX-GoDtkE136gsuiUbeFj_JvLk4jyJk1fyWTgj3w18bTZ-_1aG8&_nc_zt=24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_gid=Z-C3LehqAMebJAfRZhJpUg&_nc_ss=7f60f&oh=00_Af_0I2pxdqQaVrBAb53tdjAXftixbSAvBIgCnSjD2Cp6Nw&oe=6A416A89 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/selektaz_cover_reggae », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://iframely.net/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « options »: {« _disable_profile »: {« label »: « Disable profile embed », « value »: false}}, « html »: « 

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Reggae Cover Band

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