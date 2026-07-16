Selektaz (Live) + DJ SET, Le Bistrot de St So, Lille

Informations pratiques

Selektaz (Live) + DJ SET 24 et 25 juillet Le Bistrot de St So Nord

Gratuit

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-07-24T21:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-24T23:59:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-07-25T00:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-25T01:30:00+02:00

VENDREDI 24 JUILLET

→ SELEKTAZ (LIVE) + DJ SET

21H–2H / GRATUIT

(REGGAE)

Happy Hours : 18h-20h

Snack sur place 19h-22h

Début des concerts : 21h

SELEKTAZ COVER BAND (LIVE)

► Selektaz est un groupe de cover reggae qui réinterprète, avec la plus grande fidélité, une sélection de classiques roots, dancehall, raggamuffin, new roots de tous horizons… L’énergie d’un sound system alliée à la puissance d’un live band et… c’est l’extase !

Artistes, influence : Max Romeo, Alpha Blondy, Gregory Isaacs, Buju Banton, Tonton David, Tiken Jah Fakoly, UB40, Capleton, etc..

ECOUTE – REGARDE

► https://www.facebook.com/share/v/188Tbr2YoW/

► https://www.facebook.com/share/1DhrnxbmyX/

► https://www.instagram.com/selektaz_cover_reggae

Bistrot de St So – Gare Saint-Sauveur

17 Bd JB Lebas – Lille

Ⓜ️ M°2 Lille Grand Palais / Mairie de Lille

À St So, on défend une ambiance inclusive, respectueuse et bienveillante. Viens comme tu es.

Le Bistrot de St So 17 Boulevard Jean-Baptiste Lebas Lille 59046 Lille-Centre Nord Hauts-de-France https://www.facebook.com/bistrotdestso;https://www.instagram.com/bistrotdestso/;https://garesaintsauveur.lille3000.com/ [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/share/v/188Tbr2YoW/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/share/1DhrnxbmyX/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « 379 Followers, 595 Following, 28 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from Selektaz (@selektaz_cover_reggae) », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Selektaz (@selektaz_cover_reggae) u2022 Instagram profile », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.82787-19/669724299_17920820274317159_3088047707412129897_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100_tt6&_nc_cat=110&ccb=7-5&_nc_sid=bf7eb4&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLnd3dy4xMDgwLkMzIn0%3D&_nc_ohc=wrWiF-OpuWAQ7kNvwFJ3L8g&_nc_oc=Ado-k1UZmaxq0mRVgX-GoDtkE136gsuiUbeFj_JvLk4jyJk1fyWTgj3w18bTZ-_1aG8&_nc_zt=24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_gid=Z-C3LehqAMebJAfRZhJpUg&_nc_ss=7f60f&oh=00_Af_0I2pxdqQaVrBAb53tdjAXftixbSAvBIgCnSjD2Cp6Nw&oe=6A416A89 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/selektaz_cover_reggae », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://iframely.net/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « options »: {« _disable_profile »: {« label »: « Disable profile embed », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

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Reggae Cover Band