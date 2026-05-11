AGENDA · Saint-Amand-en-Puisaye
SEMAINE DE LA FORME AVEC TANGEREEN, SAINT-AMAND-EN-PUISAYE (58310), Saint-Amand-en-Puisaye
samedi 26 septembre 2026 · SAINT-AMAND-EN-PUISAYE (58310) · Saint-Amand-en-Puisaye
Informations pratiques
SEMAINE DE LA FORME AVEC TANGEREEN Samedi 26 septembre, 11h00 SAINT-AMAND-EN-PUISAYE (58310) Nièvre
Gratuit
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-09-26T11:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-26T16:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-09-26T11:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-26T16:00:00+02:00
Journée de la Bonne Santé
SAINT-AMAND-EN-PUISAYE (58310) 13 GRANDE RUE – PARC DU CHATEAU – SAINT-AMAND-EN-PUISAYE (58310) Saint-Amand-en-Puisaye 58310 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté [{« type »: « email », « value »: « yannismercier@gmail.com »}]
Journée de la Bonne Santé
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- Projection du film Compostelle Saint-Amand-en-Puisaye 28 septembre 2026
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