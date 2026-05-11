UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Saint-Amand-en-Puisaye

SEMAINE DE LA FORME AVEC TANGEREEN, SAINT-AMAND-EN-PUISAYE (58310), Saint-Amand-en-Puisaye

samedi 26 septembre 2026 · SAINT-AMAND-EN-PUISAYE (58310) · Saint-Amand-en-Puisaye

SEMAINE DE LA FORME AVEC TANGEREEN, SAINT-AMAND-EN-PUISAYE (58310), Saint-Amand-en-Puisaye

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 26 septembre 2026
Fin
samedi 26 septembre 2026
Lieu
SAINT-AMAND-EN-PUISAYE (58310)
Adresse
13 GRANDE RUE - PARC DU CHATEAU - SAINT-AMAND-EN-PUISAYE (58310)
Ville
58310 Saint-Amand-en-Puisaye
Département
Nièvre
Tarif
Gratuit

SEMAINE DE LA FORME AVEC TANGEREEN Samedi 26 septembre, 11h00 SAINT-AMAND-EN-PUISAYE (58310) Nièvre

Gratuit

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-09-26T11:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-26T16:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-09-26T11:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-26T16:00:00+02:00

Journée de la Bonne Santé

SAINT-AMAND-EN-PUISAYE (58310) 13 GRANDE RUE – PARC DU CHATEAU – SAINT-AMAND-EN-PUISAYE (58310) Saint-Amand-en-Puisaye 58310 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté [{« type »: « email », « value »: « yannismercier@gmail.com »}]
Journée de la Bonne Santé

À voir aussi à Saint-Amand-en-Puisaye (Nièvre)