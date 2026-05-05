Shii Foo Miix / Bisous + YLX, Le Bistrot de St So, Lille

Shii Foo Miix / Bisous + YLX 14 et 15 mai Le Bistrot de St So Nord

Gratuit

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-05-14T19:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-14T23:59:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-05-15T00:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-15T00:30:00+02:00

JEUDIS SHII FOO MIIX

Tous les Jeudis au Bistrot de St So !

Du bon goût pour tes oreilles, du bon son pour ton bidon.

SHIIFOOMIIX, c’est ton nouveau rendez-vous du jeudi au Bistrot de St So.

Le successeur de l’Apéromix, version 2.0, simple et efficace.

HAPPY HOUR de 18h-20h la bière 50cl au prix de la 33cl.

SNACK SUR PLACE de 19h à 22h !

JEUDI 14 MAI :

BISOUS

►Bisou est DJ depuis plus de 25 ans. Fondateur des soirées Discologyet résident sur Comala Radio, il distille une sélection house et disco aux fortes vibes soulful.

Producteur depuis quelques années, il sort en 2025 «The Jobermi EP»sur le label culte G.A.M.M. Enterprises,un concentré de groove et d’énergie construit à partir de pépites disco oubliées, taillé pour le club.

Entre funk, disco et house d’aujourd’hui, ses sets comme ses productions sont guidés par une seule obsession : le groove !

ECOUTE – REGARDE

https://soundcloud.com/bisou_musique

https://www.instagram.com/bisoumusique

YLX

► Sélection vinyle aiguisée dans un style rare grooves et disco.

ECOUTE – REGARDE

https://soundcloud.com/yves_lox

https://www.instagram.com/yves_lox

Bistrot de St So – Gare Saint-Sauveur

17 Bd JB Lebas – Lille

Ⓜ️ M°2 Lille Grand Palais / Mairie de Lille

À St So, on défend une ambiance inclusive, respectueuse et bienveillante. Viens comme tu es.

Le Bistrot de St So 17 Boulevard Jean-Baptiste Lebas Lille 59046 Lille-Centre Nord Hauts-de-France https://www.facebook.com/bistrotdestso;https://www.instagram.com/bistrotdestso/;https://garesaintsauveur.lille3000.com/ [{« data »: {« author »: « DJ Suspect », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Dj and Producer from Paris, creator of explosive records, Dj Suspect pushes aside the musical borders in his dj set coloured of Deep Funk, Afrobeat, Tasty Breaks, Hip Hop, Futuristic Jazz, Broken and all kinds of groove.nnHis acute sens of the dancefloor coupled with implacable control of turntables, allowed him to stand up to the turntables Afrika Bambaataa, Pete Rock, Cash Money, Marley Marl, Dj Craze, Dj Format and many others artists of international fame.nHe became in some years only a reference with many parties and events worldwide, being always at the service of dancers and rare groove lovers.nnHalf of the ex-duo The Funk League, their LP « Funky As Usual » has been released in 2012 after 3 vinyls on which have been especially invited Sadat X (Brand Nubian), Large Professor (Main Source), Diamond D (D.I.T.C), and more legendary mc’s.nnHe’s now workin on his future LP comin next year with Doc TMK, and Funky Edits with his brother Son Of A Pitch. nStay Tuned for more, the best is yet to come !!!!nnnInfos, Booking ncontact@mister-p-booking.com », « type »: « rich », « title »: « DJ Suspect », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000661554722-dkyij7-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/dj-suspect?utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/dj-suspect », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

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DJ sets avec Bisous et YLX entre house, disco, funk et rare grooves. Happy hour et snack sur place, ambiance groove jusqu’à 00h30.