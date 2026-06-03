Shjazz, Jazz vocal au 38Riv Jazz Club 38Riv Jazz Club Paris

## Dinah, Eartha, Etta & Shjazz — a match made in heaven A meeting of voices that transcend time. Dinah Washington, Eartha Kitt, and Etta James form a legacy of boldness, vulnerability, and raw expressive power. Three icons who each, in their own way, pushed the edges of jazz, blues, and chanson, reshaping them with unmistakable presence. In this programme, Shjazz (Sharon Doelwijt) — a Netherlands-based artist from Surinamese descend-, vocalist, and theatre maker — brings these legends together in a contemporary tribute where storytelling, music, and spoken word flow into one another. Her work moves fluidly between jazz, theatre, and poetry, exploring themes of identity, freedom, and the power of voice. Not imitation, but dialogue across time — as if these voices still linger somewhere between cigarette smoke, club lights, and silence. Expect an intimate and powerful performance where sensuality, humour, pain, and freedom move in constant exchange. An evening where the female voice is not only sung, but embodied. A meeting where past and present find each other in a single breath. A match made in heaven — with a touch of street, soul, and stardust.

Line-up : Doelwijt Doelwijt : voix ; Julian Coriatt : piano ; Baiunco Kim : contrebasse

Le 38Riv Jazz Club est une salle intimiste au cœur du Marais (38 rue de Rivoli, Paris 4e), dédiée au jazz et aux musiques improvisées.

Jazz vocal — Shjazz, talentueuse artiste néerlandaise d’origine surinamienne, rend hommage à trois légendes en fusionnant musique, storytelling et spoken word dans une expérience captivante.

Le mardi 14 juillet 2026

de 21h30 à 22h30

Le mardi 14 juillet 2026

de 19h30 à 20h30

payant

Tarif en ligne : 19€ à 22€

Tarif sur place : 22€ à 25€

Tout public.

Horaire : année-mois-jour-heure

début : 2026-07-15T00:30:00+02:00

fin : 2026-07-15T01:30:00+02:00

Date(s) : 2026-07-14T19:30:00+02:00_2026-07-14T20:30:00+02:00;2026-07-14T21:30:00+02:00_2026-07-14T22:30:00+02:00

38Riv Jazz Club 38, rue de Rivoli 75004 Paris

https://38riv.com/ contact@38riv.com



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