Soirée cochon à la broche & concert The Comments Camping le Gallo Romain Barbières

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Soirée cochon à la broche & concert The Comments

Camping le Gallo Romain 1090 route du Col Barbières Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-09 20:00:00

fin : 2026-08-09

Date(s) :

2026-08-09

Le Camping le Gallo Romain organise une soirée cochon à la broche et concert.

The Comments sera là pour vous faire bouger et ravir vos oreilles.

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Camping le Gallo Romain 1090 route du Col Barbières 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 05 90 12 info@legalloromain.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Camping le Gallo Romain is hosting an evening featuring spit-roasted pork and a concert.

The Comments will be there to get you dancing and delight your ears.

L’événement Soirée cochon à la broche & concert The Comments Barbières a été mis à jour le 2026-07-15 par Valence Romans Tourisme