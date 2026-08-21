UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Antony

Soirée-débat SALVATION, Le Sélect, Antony

jeudi 3 septembre 2026 · Le Sélect · Antony

Soirée-débat SALVATION, Le Sélect, Antony

Informations pratiques

Début
jeudi 3 septembre 2026
Fin
jeudi 3 septembre 2026
Lieu
Le Sélect
Adresse
10, avenue de la Division Leclerc, Antony
Ville
92160 Antony
Département
Hauts-de-Seine

Soirée-débat SALVATION Jeudi 3 septembre, 20h30 Le Sélect Hauts-de-Seine

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-09-03T20:30:00+02:00 – 2026-09-03T23:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-09-03T20:30:00+02:00 – 2026-09-03T23:30:00+02:00

Rencontre avec les producteurs

Le Sélect 10, avenue de la Division Leclerc, Antony Antony 92160 Hauts-de-Seine Ile-de-France http://www.leselect.ville-antony.fr
Soirée-débat / rencontre

À voir aussi à Antony (Hauts-de-Seine)