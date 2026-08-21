AGENDA · Antony
Soirée-débat SALVATION, Le Sélect, Antony
jeudi 3 septembre 2026 · Le Sélect · Antony
Informations pratiques
Soirée-débat SALVATION Jeudi 3 septembre, 20h30 Le Sélect Hauts-de-Seine
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-09-03T20:30:00+02:00 – 2026-09-03T23:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-09-03T20:30:00+02:00 – 2026-09-03T23:30:00+02:00
Rencontre avec les producteurs
Le Sélect 10, avenue de la Division Leclerc, Antony Antony 92160 Hauts-de-Seine Ile-de-France http://www.leselect.ville-antony.fr
Soirée-débat / rencontre
À voir aussi à Antony (Hauts-de-Seine)
- Spider-Man vs Supergirl, Le Sélect, Antony 21 août 2026
- Soirée Horreur Indé., Le Sélect, Antony 24 août 2026
- Soirée John CARPENTER, Le Sélect, Antony 27 août 2026
- La Rentrée dui Sélect 2026, Le Sélect, Antony 1 septembre 2026
- Master Class d’Albert Dupontel, Le Sélect, Antony 8 septembre 2026