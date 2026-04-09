Soirée “Folk Art” Concert + Flash Tattoo Le 3C Café Culturel Citoyen Aix-en-Provence

Aix-en-Provence

Soirée “Folk Art” Concert + Flash Tattoo

Samedi 23 mai 2026 de 20h à 22h30. Le 3C Café Culturel Citoyen 23 Boulevard Carnot Aix-en-Provence Bouches-du-Rhône

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-23 20:00:00

fin : 2026-05-23 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-23

Dan ‘beyond the clouds’ est un voyage aux influences alternative et progressive folk dans une ambiance proche de celle de Nick Drake ou encore Iron&Wine. Une guitare, une voix, l’idée est d’aller à l’essentiel et d’oublier les artifices.

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Le 3C Café Culturel Citoyen 23 Boulevard Carnot Aix-en-Provence 13100 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 9 72 36 46 47 programmationle3c@gmail.com

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English :

Dan ?beyond the clouds? is a voyage of alternative and progressive folk influences, in an atmosphere reminiscent of Nick Drake and Iron&Wine. One guitar, one voice, the idea is to go straight to the essentials and forget about artifice.

L’événement Soirée “Folk Art” Concert + Flash Tattoo Aix-en-Provence a été mis à jour le 2026-04-09 par Office de Tourisme d’Aix en Provence