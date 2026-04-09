Soirée “Folk Art” Concert + Flash Tattoo Le 3C Café Culturel Citoyen Aix-en-Provence
Soirée “Folk Art” Concert + Flash Tattoo Le 3C Café Culturel Citoyen Aix-en-Provence samedi 23 mai 2026.
Aix-en-Provence
Soirée “Folk Art” Concert + Flash Tattoo
Samedi 23 mai 2026 de 20h à 22h30. Le 3C Café Culturel Citoyen 23 Boulevard Carnot Aix-en-Provence Bouches-du-Rhône
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-23 20:00:00
fin : 2026-05-23 22:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-23
Dan ‘beyond the clouds’ est un voyage aux influences alternative et progressive folk dans une ambiance proche de celle de Nick Drake ou encore Iron&Wine. Une guitare, une voix, l’idée est d’aller à l’essentiel et d’oublier les artifices.
.
Le 3C Café Culturel Citoyen 23 Boulevard Carnot Aix-en-Provence 13100 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 9 72 36 46 47 programmationle3c@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Dan ?beyond the clouds? is a voyage of alternative and progressive folk influences, in an atmosphere reminiscent of Nick Drake and Iron&Wine. One guitar, one voice, the idea is to go straight to the essentials and forget about artifice.
L’événement Soirée “Folk Art” Concert + Flash Tattoo Aix-en-Provence a été mis à jour le 2026-04-09 par Office de Tourisme d’Aix en Provence
À voir aussi à Aix-en-Provence (Bouches-du-Rhône)
- Match PAUC Saint-Raphaël Arena du Pays d’Aix Aix-en-Provence 17 avril 2026
- Spectacle Giorda Hypnose La Fontaine d’Argent Théâtre d’humour Aix-en-Provence 18 avril 2026
- JOVANY LA COMEDIE D’AIX – AIX EN PROVENCE Aix En Provence 18 avril 2026
- Exposition Solo show RNST Nest Gallery Aix-en-Provence 18 avril 2026
- Nocturne Musicale à la Fondation Vasarely Fondation Vasarely Aix-en-Provence 18 avril 2026