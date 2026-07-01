SOIREE METAL, La Batterie Grande Salle, Guyancourt

Informations pratiques

SOIREE METAL Samedi 20 mars 2027, 20h30 La Batterie Grande Salle Yvelines

17€ / 11,5€ / 8,5€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2027-03-20T20:30:00+01:00 – 2027-03-20T21:30:00+01:00

Fin : 2027-03-20T20:30:00+01:00 – 2027-03-20T21:30:00+01:00

Préparez-vous pour une soirée métal explosive où trois groupes venus d’horizons différents s’unissent avec une seule promesse : aucun répit, juste la vérité du son et la sueur du live.

HARSH

Le groupe enflammera la soirée dans un déluge d’énergie électrique. Nouvelle figure du hard rock moderne, le groupe allie rage scénique et fragilité émotionnelle dans une écriture pop et frontale.

WITCHORIOUS

Trio francilien nourri à la fuzz nous envoûte avec son doom. Leurs riffs lourds et hypnotiques, portés par des voix incantatoires, plongent le public dans une transe sombre et magnétique.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c55AwLTUsqY

WAKE THE DEAD

Machine de guerre hardcore, ils livrent un show sans concession, mêlant puissance brute et émotion. Leur dernier album The Great Disappointment marque un tournant, et 2026 les voit plus déterminés que jamais à tout renverser.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GdpFi-9FTrQ

La Batterie Grande Salle 1 Rue De La Redoute, 78280, Guyancourt Guyancourt 78280 Yvelines Île-de-France 01 39 30 45 90 https://www.scenes2guyancourt.fr/ https://www.facebook.com/LaBatterieDeGuyancourt;https://www.instagram.com/labatteriedeguyancourt/ [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://indiv.themisweb.fr/0441/fChoixSeance.aspx?idstructure=0441&EventId=4056 »}] [{« data »: {« author »: « Argonauta Records | Stoner Doom Post Metal Label », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Official music video for single « Monster » nFrom our upcoming debut album « Witchorious » (Out Feb 16th, 2024)nStream « Monster » on your fave platform: https://ingrv.es/monster-m4g-innINFO: nhttps://www.facebook.com/Witchorious nInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/_witchorious_/ nBandcamp: https://witchorious.bandcamp.com/album/witchorious nnDirected and edited by Julien Metternich nCast: Damian Sainte-Luce, Fabian Drahonnet, Maxime Bailleul, Opaline Sainte-Luce nDirector of photography: Brice Furne nCamera assistant: Josselin Etienne nMakeup artist: Gwenaelle Bedouet nColor correction: Tristan Donard nnSong recorded, mixed, and mastered at Studio Sainte-Marthe by Francis Caste nnLyrics:nWhat do you hide in your mind nThat crazy smile when you lie nYour dirty little secrets nConscience is a dark space nAlways acting like somebody else nA devil with a mask on his face nTake a look in the mirror nTell me, do you see the horror nnMaybe weu2019re not made for heaven nBut a place where weu2019ll burn nnUsing and abusing the others nSuccess built upon the weakest nAnd so much fucking money nDoes it even make you happy nOh god, you make me sick nAnd thereu2019s nothing you can do about it nYouu2019ll always be that bloody freak nA real monster whose talk is cheap nnMaybe weu2019re not made for heaven nBut a place where weu2019ll burn nnYouu2019re a monster nDirty monster nSuch a monster nFilthy monster nYouu2019re a monster nDirty monster nSuch a monster nFilthy monster nnYouu2019re empty but so full of vice nWatch misery, colder than ice nYouu2019re empty but so full of vice nWatch misery, colder than ice nYouu2019re empty but so full of vice nWatch misery, colder than ice nYouu2019re empty but so full of vice nWatch misery, colder than ice nnMaybe weu2019re not made for heaven nBut a place where weu2019ll burn nnYouu2019re a monster nDirty monster nSuch a monster nFilthy monster nYouu2019re a monster nDirty monster nSuch a monster nFilthy monster », « type »: « video », « title »: « WITCHORIOUS – Monster (official video) /// ARGONAUTA Records », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/c55AwLTUsqY/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c55AwLTUsqY », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZDuoOCBMPQwhreMGSpF3uw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c55AwLTUsqY »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Wake The Dead », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « The Blue Glow – Wake The Dead (2025)nHardcore / Marseille (France)nnLYRICS :nAt the end of April nineteen eighty sixnThe deadly impact made the blue light shine nThe pressure in the heart cannot be containednFor those who died, we shout this strong claim nnBuilding sarcophagi for our damage to hidenNot speaking of the cancer that since grows insidennWhen will we realize that we have gone too farnWhen will we become aware, aware of all these scarsnFollowing denial and incompetencenNo other option but seeing the consequencenWhen will we realize that we have gone too farnnOf graphite and fires, in the meltdownu2019s core,nWill result a ghost town & a thousand of groansnnI canu2019t stop staring at this blue glownI canu2019t stop, I canu2019t stopnnBuilding sarcophagi for our damage to hidenNot speaking of the cancer that since grows insidennWhen will we realize that we have gone too farnWhen will we become aware, aware of all these scarsnFollowing denial and incompetencenNo other option but seeing the consequencenWhen will we realize that we have gone too farnnIn addition to the loss of our fathers & sons, nTo all the families destroyed by their brothersnThe Human madness decimates this Earth nThe Human destroys everything on his pathnI just wanna cry, is there a rebirth ?nWill nature be able to reclaim its rights? nWill the roots grow back and start to sprout after that?nDo you realize that we have gone too farnAre you becoming aware of all these scars, nu2018Cause this bleeding wound is giving way to a new lifennKeeps growing, more and more. The Blue Glow, fades awaynnAfter the chaos, time for renewal.nI am beginning to think that we just don’t belongnI’m ashamed of Man and his Humanity, nBut amazed by the strength of this natural beauty.nDespite this actions, despite the nonsense, nDespite the sadness, in spite of forgiveness, nLife turns atomic waste to a brilliant shade of greennThe Blue Glow gives a new feelingnnVideo : Directed by Auru00e9lien MariatnMusic : Produced, mixed and mastered by Florent Salfati (LANDMVRKS) @ Homeless Records nnFOLLOW US & MORE INFOS :nhttps://wakethedeadhardcore.bandcamp.comnwakethedead[at]hotmail[dot]fr », « type »: « video », « title »: « Wake The Dead – The Blue Glow (OFFICIAL VIDEO) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/GdpFi-9FTrQ/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GdpFi-9FTrQ », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVWJ-G1bqgkRCa8aD0_IFeA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GdpFi-9FTrQ »}] Salle de concerts – places debout Guichet de la billetterie ouvert uniquement les soirs de concert à partir de 19h.

HARSH – WITCHORIOUS – WAKE THE DEAD métal

©Vishnu r nair