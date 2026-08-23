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AGENDA · Le Châtelet

Soirée théâtre au Lachat Le Châtelet

samedi 5 septembre 2026 · Le Châtelet

Soirée théâtre au Lachat Le Châtelet

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 5 septembre 2026
Fin
samedi 5 septembre 2026
Heure de début
20:00:00
Ville
18170 Le Châtelet
Département
Cher
Tarif

Le Châtelet

Soirée théâtre au Lachat

Le Châtelet Cher

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2026-09-05 20:00:00
fin : 2026-09-05

Date(s) :
2026-09-05

théâtre au Lachat
Théâtre La vache bleue (Chronique postnucléaire) d’après la supplication de Svetlana Alexievicht, par la Compagnie 0.24 Entrée libre au chapeau
Réservation indispensable ( places limitées) PAR MESSAGE 06 01 29 51 04   .

Le Châtelet 18170 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 01 29 51 04 

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English :

Theater at Lachat

L’événement Soirée théâtre au Lachat Le Châtelet a été mis à jour le 2026-08-23 par OT CHATEAUMEILLANT

À voir aussi à Le Châtelet (Cher)