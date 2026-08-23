Soirée théâtre au Lachat Le Châtelet
samedi 5 septembre 2026 · Le Châtelet
Informations pratiques
Le Châtelet
Soirée théâtre au Lachat
Le Châtelet Cher
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2026-09-05 20:00:00
fin : 2026-09-05
Date(s) :
2026-09-05
théâtre au Lachat
Théâtre La vache bleue (Chronique postnucléaire) d’après la supplication de Svetlana Alexievicht, par la Compagnie 0.24 Entrée libre au chapeau
Réservation indispensable ( places limitées) PAR MESSAGE 06 01 29 51 04 .
Le Châtelet 18170 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 01 29 51 04
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English :
Theater at Lachat
L’événement Soirée théâtre au Lachat Le Châtelet a été mis à jour le 2026-08-23 par OT CHATEAUMEILLANT
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