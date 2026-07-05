Spectacle Bazar Circus place Stanislas Nancy

Informations pratiques

Nancy

Spectacle Bazar Circus

place Stanislas Opéra national de Nancy-Lorraine Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

5

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Samedi 2027-04-16 19:00:00

fin : 2027-04-16 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2027-04-16 2027-04-17

Orchestre de l’Opéra national de Nancy-Lorraine

Direction musicale David Daubenfeld

Bazar Circus est un cirque au bord de la catastrophe. Le soir où le roi prend place parmi les spectateurs, toute la troupe veut en faire plus, briller davantage, éblouir à tout prix. Jusqu’au moment où Angelo, l’homme-canon, est propulsé si loin qu’il disparaît dans les airs. Cette fois, c’en est trop furieux, le roi bannit aussitôt le cirque de son royaume. Commence alors une odyssée pleine de fantaisie, d’élan et de solidarité. Porté par le texte de Carl Norac, la voix de Dominique Pinon, les dessins réalisés en direct par Juliette Barbanègre et la conception musicale de David Pastor, le spectacle entraîne le public dans un univers où le conte rejoint le concert. De Chostakovitch à Khatchatourian, la musique imprime à l’aventure ses emballements, ses suspensions et ses brusques changements d’humeur. Une manière joyeuse, sensible et inventive de faire entrer l’orchestre en piste.Enfants

5 .

place Stanislas Opéra national de Nancy-Lorraine Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 85 33 11

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English :

Nancy-Lorraine National Opera Orchestra

Conductor: David Daubenfeld

Bazar Circus is a circus on the brink of disaster. On the evening the king takes his seat among the audience, the entire troupe wants to go the extra mile, shine even brighter, and dazzle at all costs. Until the moment when Angelo, the human cannonball, is propelled so far that he vanishes into the air. This time, it’s too much: furious, the king immediately banishes the circus from his kingdom. Thus begins an odyssey full of fantasy, enthusiasm, and solidarity. Driven by Carl Norac’s text, Dominique Pinon’s voice, live drawings by Juliette Barbanègre, and David Pastor’s musical composition, the show transports the audience into a world where storytelling meets concert performance. From Shostakovich to Khachaturian, the music imbues the adventure with its surges, pauses, and sudden shifts in mood. It’s a joyful, sensitive, and inventive way to bring the orchestra into the fray.

L’événement Spectacle Bazar Circus Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-07-05 par DESTINATION NANCY