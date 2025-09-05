Spectacle Forêt Le Théâtre Bar-le-Duc

Spectacle Forêt Le Théâtre Bar-le-Duc jeudi 2 avril 2026.

Spectacle Forêt

Le Théâtre 20 Rue André Theuriet Bar-le-Duc Meuse

Jeudi 2026-04-02 20:30:00

2026-04-02

Franck Vigroux, Cie d’autres cordes / performance / dès 14 ans

« Forêt » une expérience sensorielle immersive, totale et hors du commun !

Ici, les images s’ouvrent sur l’inconscient, la forêt se meut, s’ébroue, s’ouvre par l’image et le son… Inspiré par des récits ethnologiques, Forêt interroge les rapports entre nature et culture, invitant à une réflexion profonde sur l’évolution du monde. Une épopée dans un univers fantasmagorique. Un opéra sensoriel peuplé de créatures étranges et d’esprits mystérieux.Tout public

Le Théâtre 20 Rue André Theuriet Bar-le-Duc 55000 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 79 73 47 billetterie@acb-scenenationale.org

English :

Franck Vigroux, Cie d’autres cordes / performance / age 14 and up

« Forêt »: an immersive, total and extraordinary sensory experience!

Here, images open onto the unconscious, the forest moves, shakes and opens up through image and sound? Inspired by ethnological accounts, Forêt questions the relationship between nature and culture, inviting us to reflect deeply on the evolution of the world. An epic in a phantasmagorical universe. A sensory opera populated by strange creatures and mysterious spirits.

German :

Franck Vigroux, Cie d’autres cordes / Performance / ab 14 Jahren

« Forêt »: eine immersive, totale und ungewöhnliche Sinneserfahrung!

Hier öffnen sich die Bilder für das Unbewusste, der Wald bewegt sich, bäumt sich auf, öffnet sich durch Bild und Ton? Inspiriert von ethnologischen Erzählungen stellt Forêt die Beziehung zwischen Natur und Kultur in Frage und lädt zu einer tiefgreifenden Reflexion über die Entwicklung der Welt ein. Ein Epos in einem fantastischen Universum. Eine sinnliche Oper, die von seltsamen Kreaturen und geheimnisvollen Geistern bevölkert wird.

Italiano :

Franck Vigroux, Cie d’autres cordes / performance / a partire da 14 anni

« Forêt »: un’esperienza sensoriale immersiva, totale e straordinaria!

Qui le immagini si aprono all’inconscio, la foresta si muove, si agita e si apre attraverso le immagini e il suono? Ispirato a testimonianze etnologiche, Forêt si interroga sul rapporto tra natura e cultura, invitandoci a riflettere profondamente su come il mondo stia cambiando. Un’epopea in un universo fantasmagorico. Un’opera sensoriale popolata da strane creature e spiriti misteriosi.

Espanol :

Franck Vigroux, Cie d’autres cordes / interpretación / a partir de 14 años

« Forêt »: ¡una experiencia sensorial inmersiva, total y extraordinaria!

Aquí, las imágenes se abren al inconsciente, el bosque se mueve, se agita y se abre a través de las imágenes y el sonido.. Inspirada en relatos etnológicos, Forêt cuestiona la relación entre naturaleza y cultura, invitándonos a reflexionar profundamente sobre cómo está cambiando el mundo. Una epopeya en un universo fantasmagórico. Una ópera sensorial poblada de criaturas extrañas y espíritus misteriosos.

