Spectacle Goûter Jazz Parade Jeune Public La Sirène La Rochelle
Spectacle Goûter Jazz Parade Jeune Public La Sirène La Rochelle dimanche 11 octobre 2026.
La Rochelle
Spectacle Goûter Jazz Parade Jeune Public
La Sirène 111 Boulevard Émile Delmas La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-11 16:00:00
fin : 2026-10-11
Date(s) :
2026-10-11
À l’automne 2024 naît Parade, une création à l’instrumentation inédite, interprétée par Jiang Nan, Louise Grévin et Ferdinand Doumerc.
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La Sirène 111 Boulevard Émile Delmas La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 56 46 62 contact@la-sirene.fr
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English :
In the fall of 2024, *Parade*—a composition featuring an innovative instrumentation—will be performed by Jiang Nan, Louise Grévin, and Ferdinand Doumerc.
L’événement Spectacle Goûter Jazz Parade Jeune Public La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par Nous La Rochelle
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