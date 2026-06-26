Spectacle Goûter Jazz Parade Jeune Public La Sirène La Rochelle

La Rochelle

Spectacle Goûter Jazz Parade Jeune Public

La Sirène 111 Boulevard Émile Delmas La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-11 16:00:00

fin : 2026-10-11

Date(s) :

2026-10-11

À l’automne 2024 naît Parade, une création à l’instrumentation inédite, interprétée par Jiang Nan, Louise Grévin et Ferdinand Doumerc.

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La Sirène 111 Boulevard Émile Delmas La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 56 46 62 contact@la-sirene.fr

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English :

In the fall of 2024, *Parade*—a composition featuring an innovative instrumentation—will be performed by Jiang Nan, Louise Grévin, and Ferdinand Doumerc.

L’événement Spectacle Goûter Jazz Parade Jeune Public La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par Nous La Rochelle