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Spectacle Goûter Jazz Parade Jeune Public La Sirène La Rochelle

Spectacle Goûter Jazz Parade Jeune Public La Sirène La Rochelle dimanche 11 octobre 2026.

Lieu
La Sirène
Adresse
111 Boulevard Émile Delmas
Ville
17000 La Rochelle
Département
Charente-Maritime
Début
dimanche 11 octobre 2026
Fin
dimanche 11 octobre 2026
Heure de début
16:00:00
Tarif

La Rochelle

Spectacle Goûter Jazz Parade Jeune Public

La Sirène 111 Boulevard Émile Delmas La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-11 16:00:00
fin : 2026-10-11

Date(s) :
2026-10-11

À l’automne 2024 naît Parade, une création à l’instrumentation inédite, interprétée par Jiang Nan, Louise Grévin et Ferdinand Doumerc.
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La Sirène 111 Boulevard Émile Delmas La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 56 46 62  contact@la-sirene.fr

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English :

In the fall of 2024, *Parade*—a composition featuring an innovative instrumentation—will be performed by Jiang Nan, Louise Grévin, and Ferdinand Doumerc.

L’événement Spectacle Goûter Jazz Parade Jeune Public La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par Nous La Rochelle

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