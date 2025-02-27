Spectacle non je ne regrette rien Nancy

Spectacle non je ne regrette rien

3 rue Victor Poirel Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

NON, JE NE REGRETTE RIEN

Anne Carrere rend hommage a Edith Piaf

Un spectacle musical qui se veut être un Hymne à la Môme, à travers ses plus grands succès mais pas que… une palette de couleurs, d’émotions et d’atmosphères musicales qui nous embarquent dans des ambiances surprenantes, troublantes, émouvantes.

Une autre façon de découvrir Piaf, la femme derrière l’artiste, celle qui a vécu, souffert et tant aimé. Sa voix est juste, puissante et douce, elle a le tempérament et le charisme des plus grands.

On est touché au cœur, on découvre Anne Carrère, une interprète…

« Elle ne fait que magnifier Edith Piaf, elle la perpétue …et ça c’est noble, c’est beau ! » Charles DUMONTTout public

English :

NON, JE NE REGRETTE RIEN

Anne Carrere pays tribute to Edith Piaf

A musical show intended as a « Hymn » to La Môme, through her greatest hits but not only? a palette of colors, emotions and musical atmospheres that take us into surprising, troubling and moving moods.

Another way to discover Piaf, the woman behind the artist, the one who lived, suffered and loved so much. Her voice is just right, powerful and gentle, and she has the temperament and charisma of the greats.

We are touched to the heart, discovering Anne Carrère, an interpreter?

« She’s not just magnifying Edith Piaf, she’s perpetuating her? and that’s noble, it’s beautiful! » Charles DUMONT

German :

NEIN, ICH BEREUE NICHTS

Anne Carrere würdigt Edith Piaf

Eine musikalische Show, die eine « Hymne » an Edith Piaf sein soll, mit ihren größten Erfolgen, aber nicht nur… eine Palette von Farben, Emotionen und musikalischen Stimmungen, die uns in überraschende, verwirrende und berührende Atmosphären versetzen.

Eine andere Art, Piaf zu entdecken, die Frau hinter der Künstlerin, die gelebt, gelitten und so sehr geliebt hat. Ihre Stimme ist treffend, kraftvoll und sanft, sie hat das Temperament und das Charisma der Größten.

Man wird im Herzen berührt, man entdeckt Anne Carrère, eine Interpretin?

« Sie verherrlicht Edith Piaf nicht nur, sie führt sie fort … und das ist edel, das ist schön! » Charles DUMONT

Italiano :

NON, JE NE REGRETTE RIEN

Anne Carrere rende omaggio a Edith Piaf

Uno spettacolo musicale inteso come un « inno » a La Môme, attraverso i suoi più grandi successi ma non solo? Una tavolozza di colori, emozioni e atmosfere musicali che ci portano in stati d’animo sorprendenti, inquietanti e commoventi.

Un altro modo per scoprire la Piaf, la donna dietro l’artista, quella che ha vissuto, sofferto e amato tanto. La sua voce è giusta, potente e delicata, e ha il temperamento e il carisma dei grandi.

Anne Carrère è un’interprete che tocca i nostri cuori?

« Non sta solo magnificando Edith Piaf, ma la sta perpetuando, e questo è nobile e bello! Charles DUMONT

Espanol :

NON, JE NE REGRETTE RIEN

Anne Carrere rinde homenaje a Edith Piaf

Un espectáculo musical que pretende ser un « Himno » a La Môme, a través de sus grandes éxitos pero no sólo… una paleta de colores, emociones y atmósferas musicales que nos adentran en estados de ánimo sorprendentes, turbadores y conmovedores.

Otra forma de descubrir a Piaf, la mujer detrás de la artista, la que vivió, sufrió y amó tanto. Su voz, potente y suave, tiene el temperamento y el carisma de los grandes.

Anne Carrère es una intérprete que nos llega al corazón?

« No sólo magnifica a Edith Piaf, sino que la perpetúa… ¡y eso es noble y hermoso! Charles DUMONT

