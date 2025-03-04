Spectacle The World of Queen La Barroise Bar-le-Duc

Spectacle The World of Queen La Barroise Bar-le-Duc vendredi 23 janvier 2026.

Meuse

Spectacle The World of Queen La Barroise 85 Rue Ernest Bradfer Bar-le-Duc Meuse

Tarif : 47 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-01-23 20:30:00

fin : 2026-01-23

2026-01-23

THE WORLD OF QUEEN Le spectacle hommage a Freddie Mercury

Une voix brillantissime, des musiciens de talent, une nouvelle mise en scène impressionnante faite d’effets spéciaux et de pyrotechnie, un spectacle grandiose qui fera de ce concert un moment inoubliable ou le temps s’arrête pour retrouver pendant 2h00 l’atmosphère des plus grands shows de Queen !

Plongez dans le vaste répertoire de Queen, une fusion unique de rock, de pop et d’opéra qui a captivé des millions de fans à travers le monde. Les tubes intemporels tels que « Bohemian Rhapsody », « We Will Rock You » , « We are the Champions »ou encore « Somebody to Love » rythment le spectacle. Starring Fred Caramia, avec la participation exceptionnelle de la soprano Claire Lairy ou de Fanny Crouet.

Billetterie en ligne ou en points de vente habituels (Carrefour, Auchan, Leclerc, Fnac,…).

Placement numéroté.Tout public

La Barroise 85 Rue Ernest Bradfer

Bar-le-Duc 55000 Meuse Grand Est

English :

THE WORLD OF QUEEN The Freddie Mercury tribute show

A brilliant voice, talented musicians, an impressive new staging with special effects and pyrotechnics, a grandiose show that will make this concert an unforgettable moment where time stands still for 2h00 in the atmosphere of Queen’s greatest shows!

Immerse yourself in Queen’s vast repertoire, a unique fusion of rock, pop and opera that has captivated millions of fans worldwide. Timeless hits such as « Bohemian Rhapsody », « We Will Rock You », « We are the Champions » and « Somebody to Love » set the pace for the show. Starring Fred Caramia, with the exceptional participation of soprano Claire Lairy and Fanny Crouet.

Tickets available online or from our usual sales outlets (Carrefour, Auchan, Leclerc, Fnac, etc.).

Numbered seating.

German :

THE WORLD OF QUEEN Die Show zu Ehren von Freddie Mercury

Eine brillante Stimme, talentierte Musiker, eine beeindruckende neue Inszenierung mit Spezialeffekten und Pyrotechnik, eine grandiose Show, die dieses Konzert zu einem unvergesslichen Moment machen wird, in dem die Zeit stillsteht, um für 2 Stunden die Atmosphäre der größten Queen-Shows wiederzufinden!

Tauchen Sie ein in das umfangreiche Repertoire von Queen, einer einzigartigen Fusion aus Rock, Pop und Oper, die Millionen von Fans auf der ganzen Welt in ihren Bann gezogen hat. Zeitlose Hits wie « Bohemian Rhapsody », « We Will Rock You » , « We are the Champions « oder « Somebody to Love » bestimmen den Rhythmus der Show. Starring Fred Caramia, mit der außergewöhnlichen Teilnahme der Sopranistin Claire Lairy oder Fanny Crouet.

Kartenverkauf online oder an den üblichen Vorverkaufsstellen (Carrefour, Auchan, Leclerc, Fnac,…).

Nummerierte Sitzplätze.

Italiano :

IL MONDO DEI QUEEN Lo spettacolo tributo a Freddie Mercury

Una voce brillante, musicisti di talento, una nuova imponente messa in scena con effetti speciali e pirotecnici, uno spettacolo grandioso che renderà questo concerto un momento indimenticabile in cui il tempo si ferma per riscoprire l’atmosfera dei più grandi show dei Queen per 2 ore!

Immergetevi nel vasto repertorio dei Queen, una fusione unica di rock, pop e opera che ha conquistato milioni di fan in tutto il mondo. Hit intramontabili come « Bohemian Rhapsody », « We Will Rock You », « We are the Champions » e « Somebody to Love » scandiscono il ritmo dello spettacolo. Protagonista Fred Caramia, con la partecipazione eccezionale del soprano Claire Lairy e di Fanny Crouet.

Biglietti disponibili online o presso i punti vendita abituali (Carrefour, Auchan, Leclerc, Fnac, ecc.).

Posti numerati.

Espanol :

THE WORLD OF QUEEN El espectáculo tributo a Freddie Mercury

¡Una voz brillante, músicos de talento, una nueva puesta en escena impresionante con efectos especiales y pirotecnia, un espectáculo grandioso que hará de este concierto un momento inolvidable donde el tiempo se detiene para redescubrir durante 2 horas la atmósfera de los grandes espectáculos de Queen!

Sumérjase en el vasto repertorio de Queen, una fusión única de rock, pop y ópera que ha cautivado a millones de fans en todo el mundo. Éxitos atemporales como « Bohemian Rhapsody », « We Will Rock You », « We are the Champions » y « Somebody to Love » marcan el ritmo del espectáculo. Protagonizado por Fred Caramia, con la excepcional participación de la soprano Claire Lairy y Fanny Crouet.

Entradas disponibles en línea o en los puntos de venta habituales (Carrefour, Auchan, Leclerc, Fnac, etc.).

Asientos numerados.

