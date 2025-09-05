Spectacle Une forêt en bois construire Le Théâtre Bar-le-Duc

Spectacle Une forêt en bois construire

Le Théâtre 20 Rue André Theuriet Bar-le-Duc Meuse

Tarif : 9 EUR

9

Tarif enfant

Date et horaire :

Mercredi 2026-05-06 18:30:00

2026-05-06 19:10:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-06

Cie La Mâchoire 36 / théâtre d’objets / dès 5 ans

« Une forêt en bois construire » est un voyage poétique et surréaliste où l’art brut rencontre la nature. Sur scène, un constructeur solitaire manipule des objets en bois et des fragments de forêt pour créer un monde fragile et en mouvement. À travers des installations mécaniques et plastiques, il recompose sa forêt à l’image de ses rêves. Ce spectacle sensoriel, à la fois ludique et contemplatif, nous invite à une exploration intime du monde naturel, de ses matières et de sa fragilité. Un hommage vibrant à la forêt, à l’écologie et à l’imaginaire qui la nourrit.Tout public

9 .

Le Théâtre 20 Rue André Theuriet Bar-le-Duc 55000 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 79 73 47 billetterie@acb-scenenationale.org

English :

Cie La Mâchoire 36 / object theater / from 5 years

« Une forêt en bois construire » is a poetic, surreal journey where art brut meets nature. On stage, a lone builder manipulates wooden objects and forest fragments to create a fragile, moving world. Through mechanical and plastic installations, he recomposes his forest in the image of his dreams. This sensory show, both playful and contemplative, invites us to an intimate exploration of the natural world, its materials and its fragility. A vibrant tribute to the forest, to ecology and to the imagination that nourishes it.

German :

Cie La Mâchoire 36 / Objekttheater / ab 5 Jahren

« Une forêt en bois: construire » ist eine poetische und surrealistische Reise, auf der die Art Brut auf die Natur trifft. Auf der Bühne manipuliert ein einsamer Konstrukteur Holzobjekte und Waldfragmente, um eine zerbrechliche und sich bewegende Welt zu erschaffen. Mit Hilfe von mechanischen und plastischen Installationen baut er seinen Wald nach dem Bild seiner Träume neu zusammen. Diese sinnliche, zugleich spielerische und kontemplative Aufführung lädt uns zu einer intimen Erkundung der natürlichen Welt, ihrer Materialien und ihrer Zerbrechlichkeit ein. Eine vibrierende Hommage an den Wald, die Ökologie und die Fantasie, die sie nährt.

Italiano :

Cie La Mâchoire 36 / oggetto teatro / da 5 anni

« Une forêt en bois construire » è un viaggio poetico e surreale dove l’art brut incontra la natura. Sul palco, un costruttore solitario manipola oggetti di legno e frammenti di foresta per creare un fragile mondo in movimento. Utilizzando installazioni meccaniche e plastiche, ricostruisce la sua foresta a immagine e somiglianza dei suoi sogni. Questo spettacolo sensoriale, al tempo stesso ludico e contemplativo, ci invita a un’esplorazione intima del mondo naturale, dei suoi materiali e della sua fragilità. Un vibrante omaggio alla foresta, all’ecologia e all’immaginazione che la alimenta.

Espanol :

Cie La Mâchoire 36 / teatro objeto / a partir de 5 años

« Une forêt en bois construire » es un viaje poético y surrealista donde el art brut se encuentra con la naturaleza. En escena, un constructor solitario manipula objetos de madera y fragmentos de bosque para crear un frágil mundo en movimiento. Mediante instalaciones mecánicas y plásticas, reconstruye su bosque a imagen y semejanza de sus sueños. Este espectáculo sensorial, a la vez lúdico y contemplativo, nos invita a una exploración íntima del mundo natural, sus materiales y su fragilidad. Un vibrante homenaje al bosque, a la ecología y a la imaginación que lo alimenta.

