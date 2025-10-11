Stage Danse Africaine Lignières

Stage Danse Africaine Lignières samedi 11 octobre 2025.

Stage Danse Africaine

Rue Maurice Nardet Lignières Cher

Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR

15

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2025-10-11 10:00:00

fin : 2025-12-06 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-11 2025-12-06 2026-03-07

La gym Lignéroise propose un stage de danse africaine sur inscription.

Découvrez l’énergie et la joie des danses africaines avec la gym Lignéroise de l’Avenir de Lignières. Stage animé par Anoud Samba sur inscription. 15 .

Rue Maurice Nardet Lignières 18160 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 84 44 99 46

English :

The gym Lignéroise is offering an African dance workshop, registration required.

German :

Das Gym Lignéroise bietet einen Workshop in afrikanischem Tanz an, für den Sie sich anmelden müssen.

Italiano :

La gym Lignéroise propone un laboratorio di danza africana, con iscrizione obbligatoria.

Espanol :

El gimnasio Lignéroise ofrece un curso de danza africana, previa inscripción.

L’événement Stage Danse Africaine Lignières a été mis à jour le 2025-09-20 par OT LIGNIERES