Th Da Freak / Tacoblaster / Lal Tuna / Straw Dogs / Dodudaboum, Cour d’honneur du Crédit Municipal, Bordeaux

Th Da Freak / Tacoblaster / Lal Tuna / Straw Dogs / Dodudaboum Dimanche 21 juin, 19h00 Cour d’honneur du Crédit Municipal Gironde

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-06-21T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-21T23:59:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-06-21T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-21T23:59:00+02:00

FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE 2026 – BORDEAUX ROCK, FLIPPIN FREAKS, DISQUES DU PARADIS – COUR DU CRÉDIT MUNICIPAL

TH DA FREAK (Grunge, Garage, Indie)

TACOBLASTER (Garage, Punk)

LAL TUNA (Alt Pop)

STRAW DOGS (Rock, Brit Pop)

DODUDABOUM (Électronique / Exp)

Dimanche 21 juin

Cour d’honneur du Crédit Municipal, 29 rue du Mirail, 33 000 Bordeaux

19h00 -> 1h00

GRATUIT

Une coproduction : Bordeaux Rock, Flippin Freaks et les Disques du Paradis

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TH DA FREAK (Grunge, Garage, Indie)

Avec 14 sorties en 8 ans, le compositeur bordelais Thoineau Palis – alias TH Da Freak – a construit une discographie vaste et captivante, s’imposant comme une figure majeure de la scène rock alternative française. « Negative Freaks », quinzième disque de TH da Freak donc, remet en quelque sorte les compteurs à zéro, puisqu’il s’agit du premier album de TH da Freak « le groupe », incarnation collective jusqu’ici réservée à la scène.

Le passage de l’écriture solo à une approche collaborative et libre a donné naissance à un son brut et massif, mêlant des influences proto-grunge des premiers Mudhoney, TAD ou Nirvana avec des structures de chansons pop, des tons dissonants et des paroles surréalistes inspirées par Devo.

https://youtu.be/AnnkHFDcdtQ?si=MBW0QpxK0iLnaYi4

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TACOBLASTER (Garage, Punk)

Tacoblaster est le coffre à jouets dans lequel Tom Caussade range ses plus belles mélodies. Depuis 2021, le multi-instrumentiste bordelais livre des trésors power pop et garage punk bourrés d’énergie, de fuzz et de reverb à ressort – interprétés en live aux côtés de Sadie Golding (basse) et Rémi Tourneur (batterie/choeurs).

Un peu plus d’un an après la sortie du lo-fi et ensoleillé Chew Goo Gum-Like Substance, Tacoblaster revient avec son cinquième album Digital Fun-Zone! sorti le 30 janvier 2026 chez Flippin’ Freaks Records, Howlin’ Banana Records et Les Disques du Paradis.

https://youtu.be/OJwzEXTlVrw?si=31dsMj3SzDwjPSTG

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LAL TUNA (Alt Pop) – Date unique à Bordeaux en 2026

Née à Istanbul et basée en France, l’auteure-compositrice-interprète et productrice Lal Tuna ne fait partie de la scène musicale française que depuis environ un an. Elle a commencé à sortir des morceaux fin 2024, écrivant, enregistrant et produisant sa musique depuis son appartement, créant un univers à la fois intime et cinématographique, mêlant pop, country gothique, grunge et garage des années 1960.

En quelques mois, ces singles ont commencé à attirer l’attention. Bien qu’elle enregistre en solo, elle se produit sur scène avec un groupe complet. En janvier 2026, elle rejoint l’agence de booking Upsurge Artists.

https://youtu.be/n5YT4uOJVVY?si=ewigyzUDYwynusba

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STRAW DOGS (Rock, Brit Pop)

Présentés au début des 90’s comme la nouvelle scène bordelaise, entre grunge et noisy, nos Chiens de Paille charcutèrent à leur façon la Brit-Pop qui commençait à poindre, et jouèrent live en ouverture de Gun Club, Smog, Sebadoh, The Auteurs…

Après deux 45 tours et deux albums enregistrés par Kid Pharaon (le mini « Twisted Wheel », première référence du label Vicious Circle, et « Singe Blanc »), ils lâcheront à nouveau les chiens dans un ultime long-format indie-rock remarqué nationalement (« All You Love is Need »), avant de disperser la paille au gré du vent en juillet 1998.

https://youtu.be/QKmSzNIKTig?si=UrUIgYgv-fLpbEt_

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DODUDABOUM (Électronique / Exp)

Dodudaboum, projet de Dorian Verdier, navigue entre rock indé, électro décalée et expérimentations sonores. Issu de la scène underground bordelaise, il développe un univers singulier, à la fois brut, poétique et résolument imprévisible. Sur scène, Dodudaboum livre des performances intenses et libres, pensées comme de véritables expériences collectives.

Après plusieurs projets et collaborations, il revient avec L’espoir n’est pas mort (2026), un album qui affirme une identité forte, entre énergie live et imaginaire fantasque.

https://youtu.be/1p6BnmLNalQ?si=4CdrE-wt-JeEAU3W

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Buvette à prix doux sur place

Toute l’équipe vous invite à adopter une attitude bienveillante et respectueuse envers tout.e.s. Aucun acte discriminant ne sera toléré pendant cette soirée. Bordeaux Rock fait parti du dispositif Angela.

Cour d’honneur du Crédit Municipal 29 rue du Mirail, 33 000 Bordeaux Bordeaux 33000 Bordeaux Sud Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine [{« data »: {« author »: « Howlin Banana », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « TH Da Freak – » Infinite Love « nSong written and composed by TH Da Freak.nnVideo directed and edited by Florent Woods Dubois, produced by Heavy Club.nSpecial thanks to : Marie Laure Atzemis, Daniel Mery, Sylvie et Jean-Luc Dubois, Josu00e9phine Bailat.nnLyricsnnThe old man slowly dissolves in the underground.nKiddo tends to grow, two feet in the mud.nTeenager on the run, straight down to the club,nSkeleton needs a body to fulfill his design.nnu201cI want it,nI want it for my own.nI want it now.u201dnnInfinite love inside, love inside, love insidenThe body that itu2019s mine, that itu2019s mine, that itu2019s mine.nnFriendly dogs will be abandoned, bad owners will win.nThe world is a sum of u201cIu201d and no one sees a thing.nnu201cI want it,nI want this reverie.nI want it now.u201dnu201cI want itu201dnThatu2019s what everybody saysnu201cI want it now.u201dnnInfinite love inside, love inside, love insidenThe body that itu2019s mine, that itu2019s mine, that itu2019s mine.nInfinite love inside, love inside, love inside.nI want it, want it now, want it now, want it now.nnWant it now, want it now, want it now,nI want it, want it now, want it now, want it now.nnPerformed live by Thoineau Palis (vocals, guitar), Sylvain Palis (6-strings bass, backing vocals), Benjamin Monnereau (guitar), Ru00e9mi Palis (keyboards, cowbell) and Quentin Plantier (drums) at Cryogu00e8ne Studio (Bordeaux, France).nRecorded by Benjamin Mandeau. Sound assistant Yohan Pecoste.nMastering by Benoit Bel at mikrokosm studio.nnFollow TH da Freak : nBandcamp : https://thdafreak.bandcamp.com/nFacebook : https://www.facebook.com/thdafreak/nInstagram : https://www.instagram.com/thdafreak/ », « type »: « video », « title »: « TH Da Freak – Infinite Love (Official Video) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/AnnkHFDcdtQ/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AnnkHFDcdtQ », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXrQQwKOikUE26Wa95Z0nww », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

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FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE 2026 – BORDEAUX ROCK, FLIPPIN FREAKS, DISQUES DU PARADIS – COUR DU CRÉDIT MUNICIPAL

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