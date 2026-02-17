THE HANGMEN La Dame de Canton Paris

For the last 30 years Bryan Small led The Hangmen through more shit than you can imagine – from big money major label record deals to debilitating drug addiction and well… too many other demons to mention. Through it all, Small’s commitment to musical honesty and integrity never waned.

Born in Montana, raised in Boise, ID, Small, moved to Los Angeles in 1986 and formed The Hangmen who immediately caught the eye of Black Flag/Circle Jerks singer, Keith Morris who produced demos and managed the band. They signed a deal with Capitol Records and released their self-titled debut (produced by Vic Maile, Motorhead), but things soon came crashing down. A switch to DGC Records (the newly formed subsidiary of Geffen who’s roster included The Nymphs, Nirvana, etc) it seemed like the perfect landing spot for the band. Unfortunately the Rob Younger (Radio Birdman) produced album Suicide Doors was never released and the band dissolved into addiction. Not one to be down for long, a newly sober Small started writing again, the result was 2000’s Metallic I.O.U. Tours with longtime fans Social Distortion and the Supersuckers followed, including a stint where

Small played guitar for S.D. while Mike Ness nursed a broken arm. Ness would later produce The Hangmen’s 2007 release In the City.

“I totally feel like we’re kindred spirits,” Small says looking back, adding that both bands emphasize “simplicity, and doing what you do and staying true to that.”

Small and Ness even wound up blending their songwriting talents on “Train,” something that Small probably wouldn’t have considered with anyone else. “I don’t write with other people,” he says. “It was really hard for me because I want to be in control of everything.”

In 2010, Hype Records, the popular Finnish record label, released Lost Rocks, an 18-song Hangmen retrospective. Shortly thereafter, former Supersucker, Rontrose Heathmen joined the band for 2012’s critically acclaimed East Of Western. 2019 will mark the release of the Cactusville EP and another chapter of The Hangmen’s legend continues. Small has taken his brand of songwriting to another level, putting him in an artistic class with the likes of Tom Petty and Neil Young as purveyors of the honest and simple.

Midnight Riders was the first single of Stories To Tell the eight studio album released by The Hangmen and released in 2023 touring all of Europe and United States and opening for bands like Social Distortion and Supersuckers. In 2026, the 40th anniversary of The HANGMEN and the band will tour all over for a celebration of the 40 years of activity in the stages.

Du rock made in USA !

Le mercredi 22 avril 2026

de 20h30 à 23h00

payant Prévente : 18 EUR

Sur place : 22 EUR Tout public.

La Dame de Canton Quai François Mauriac 75013 Située sur les quais de Seine, au pied de la bibliothèque François Mitterrand, La Dame de Canton, authentique jonque chinoise, est un espace de vie aux multiples facettes.



A la fois salle de concert, club, restaurant et terrasse saisonnière, c’est un lieu de rencontre, d’échange, de partage.



Que vous soyez amateur de pop/ rock /folk, de chanson française ou de musiques actuelles, la programmation se veut éclectique dans une atmosphère festive et chaleureuse.



Depuis 20 ans, La Dame de Canton s’est imposée comme un acteur incontournable de la scène culturelle parisienne en rassemblant des artistes d’horizons différents avec toujours un seul mot d’ordre : la qualité. En y associant pluridisciplinarité, musiques émergentes, cultures alternatives et esprit festif. La Dame de Canton a ainsi maintes fois prouvé son statut de défricheur de talents et fait partie des lieux majeurs de la diffusion des musiques actuelles dans le paysage culturel et artistique parisien. Paris

Métro -> 14 : Bibliothèque François Mitterrand (Paris) (442m)

Bus -> 256471325 : Pont de Tolbiac (Paris) (192m)

Vélib -> BNF – Bibliothèque Nationale de France (199.62m)

