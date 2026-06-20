Théâtre La F.I.V. du samedi soir Théâtre La Voyageuse Nancy

Nancy

Théâtre La F.I.V. du samedi soir

Théâtre La Voyageuse 126 bis rue Saint Dizier Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

13

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-11-27 19:30:00

fin : 2026-11-27 20:40:00

Date(s) :

2026-11-27

Compagnie Côté cour

Comédie / Infertilité

La comédie percutante sur l’Assistance Médicale à la Procréation. Ils se marièrent et eurent beaucoup… bah non, justement, pas toujours ! La parentalité est parfois semée d’embuches.

Embarquez dans une exploration hilarante de la procréation avec La F.I.V. du samedi soir. Une comédie déjantée, où la science rejoint l’humour, pour briser les tabous !

Soutenue et accompagnée par BAMP ~ Infertilités Tous Concernés ~ MSI (Mois de Sensibilisation à l’Infertilité)

À partir de 12 ans.

Tarif réduit pour les personnes minima sociaux, chômage, étudiant.e.s et moins de 18 ans.

Lieu non accessible aux fauteuils roulants.Tout public

13 .

Théâtre La Voyageuse 126 bis rue Saint Dizier Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 87 12 86 20

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Compagnie Côté Cour

Comedy / Infertility

A hard-hitting comedy about Assisted Reproductive Technology. They got married and had lots of… well, no—actually, not always! Parenting is sometimes fraught with pitfalls.

Embark on a hilarious exploration of procreation with *Saturday Night IVF*. A wild comedy where science meets humor to shatter taboos!

Supported and sponsored by BAMP ~ Infertility Affects Us All ~ MSI (Infertility Awareness Month)

Ages 12 and up.

Reduced rates for those on minimum social benefits, the unemployed, students, and those under 18.

The venue is not wheelchair accessible.

L’événement Théâtre La F.I.V. du samedi soir Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-06-20 par DESTINATION NANCY