Théâtre Tumeur ou Tutu Centre Culturel Aragon Oyonnax
mercredi 14 octobre 2026 · Centre Culturel Aragon · Oyonnax
Informations pratiques
Oyonnax
Théâtre Tumeur ou Tutu
Centre Culturel Aragon 88 cours de Verdun Oyonnax Ain
Tarif : 19 – 19 – 19 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-14
fin : 2026-10-15
Date(s) :
2026-10-14
Par la Compagnie UME Théâtre Brut et lumineux.
Texte puissant d’émancipation, qui fait l’effet d’une euphorique déflagration poétique tout en nous interrogeant sur les violences cachées au sein du foyer.
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Centre Culturel Aragon 88 cours de Verdun Oyonnax 01100 Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 74 81 96 80 accueil.centreculturel@oyonnax.fr
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English :
By the UME Th%E9%E2tre Company: Raw and luminous.
A powerful text about emancipation, which feels like a euphoric poetic explosion while making us question the violence hidden within the home.
L’événement Théâtre Tumeur ou Tutu Oyonnax a été mis à jour le 2026-06-11 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Bugey
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