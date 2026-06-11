UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Oyonnax

Théâtre Tumeur ou Tutu Centre Culturel Aragon Oyonnax

mercredi 14 octobre 2026 · Centre Culturel Aragon · Oyonnax

Informations pratiques

Début
mercredi 14 octobre 2026
Fin
jeudi 15 octobre 2026
Lieu
Centre Culturel Aragon
Adresse
88 cours de Verdun
Ville
01100 Oyonnax
Département
Ain
Tarif
19 19 19

Oyonnax

Théâtre Tumeur ou Tutu

Centre Culturel Aragon 88 cours de Verdun Oyonnax Ain

Tarif : 19 – 19 – 19 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-14
fin : 2026-10-15

Date(s) :
2026-10-14

Par la Compagnie UME Théâtre Brut et lumineux.
Texte puissant d’émancipation, qui fait l’effet d’une euphorique déflagration poétique tout en nous interrogeant sur les violences cachées au sein du foyer.
  .

Centre Culturel Aragon 88 cours de Verdun Oyonnax 01100 Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 74 81 96 80  accueil.centreculturel@oyonnax.fr

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English :

By the UME Th%E9%E2tre Company: Raw and luminous.
A powerful text about emancipation, which feels like a euphoric poetic explosion while making us question the violence hidden within the home.

L’événement Théâtre Tumeur ou Tutu Oyonnax a été mis à jour le 2026-06-11 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Bugey

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