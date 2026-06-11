Théâtre Tumeur ou Tutu Centre Culturel Aragon Oyonnax

Informations pratiques

Oyonnax

Théâtre Tumeur ou Tutu

Centre Culturel Aragon 88 cours de Verdun Oyonnax Ain

Tarif : 19 – 19 – 19 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-14

fin : 2026-10-15

Date(s) :

2026-10-14

Par la Compagnie UME Théâtre Brut et lumineux.

Texte puissant d’émancipation, qui fait l’effet d’une euphorique déflagration poétique tout en nous interrogeant sur les violences cachées au sein du foyer.

.

Centre Culturel Aragon 88 cours de Verdun Oyonnax 01100 Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 74 81 96 80 accueil.centreculturel@oyonnax.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

By the UME Th%E9%E2tre Company: Raw and luminous.

A powerful text about emancipation, which feels like a euphoric poetic explosion while making us question the violence hidden within the home.

L’événement Théâtre Tumeur ou Tutu Oyonnax a été mis à jour le 2026-06-11 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Bugey