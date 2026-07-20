UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Perpignan

THOMAS MARTY — NOUVEAU SPECTACLE Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan

samedi 10 octobre 2026 · Place Armand Lanoux · Perpignan

THOMAS MARTY — NOUVEAU SPECTACLE Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 10 octobre 2026
Fin
samedi 10 octobre 2026
Heure de début
20:00:00
Lieu
Place Armand Lanoux
Adresse
Palais des Congrès
Ville
66000 Perpignan
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif
33 33 39 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Perpignan

THOMAS MARTY — NOUVEAU SPECTACLE

Place Armand Lanoux Palais des Congrès Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 33 – 33 – 39

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-10 20:00:00
fin : 2026-10-10

Date(s) :
2026-10-10

L’humoriste Thomas Marty investit la scène du Palais des Congrès de Perpignan dans le cadre d’une tournée nationale.
  .

Place Armand Lanoux Palais des Congrès Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 28 82 15 12  presse@ondiraitlesudspectacles.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Comedian Thomas Marty is taking the stage at the Palais des Congrès in Perpignan as part of a national tour.

L’événement THOMAS MARTY — NOUVEAU SPECTACLE Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-20 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME

À voir aussi à Perpignan (Pyrénées-Orientales)