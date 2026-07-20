THOMAS MARTY — NOUVEAU SPECTACLE Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan

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Perpignan

THOMAS MARTY — NOUVEAU SPECTACLE

Place Armand Lanoux Palais des Congrès Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 33 – 33 – 39

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-10 20:00:00

fin : 2026-10-10

Date(s) :

2026-10-10

L’humoriste Thomas Marty investit la scène du Palais des Congrès de Perpignan dans le cadre d’une tournée nationale.

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Place Armand Lanoux Palais des Congrès Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 28 82 15 12 presse@ondiraitlesudspectacles.fr

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English :

Comedian Thomas Marty is taking the stage at the Palais des Congrès in Perpignan as part of a national tour.

L’événement THOMAS MARTY — NOUVEAU SPECTACLE Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-20 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME