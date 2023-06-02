TIWAYO + ROBIN MCKELLE, La Batterie Grande Salle, Guyancourt

Informations pratiques

TIWAYO + ROBIN MCKELLE Samedi 5 décembre, 20h30 La Batterie Grande Salle Yvelines

25€ / 18€ / 12,5€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-12-05T20:30:00+01:00 – 2026-12-05T21:30:00+01:00

Fin : 2026-12-05T20:30:00+01:00 – 2026-12-05T21:30:00+01:00

D’un côté, Tiwayo, artiste nomade à la voix profonde et brute, revient avec Outsider, un album sincère nourri de blues, de gospel et de soul américaine.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nWOcMt9DPi4

De l’autre, Robin McKelle célèbre l’héritage d’Ella Fitzgerald avec élégance, intensité et une interprétation toute personnelle.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bxxOdmOYd5k&list=OLAK5uy_meN-BMpn01Kh4Uq861h0RNliIqT8YVI8s&index=2

Ensemble, ils partagent la scène dans un dialogue musical vibrant, entre grooves chaleureux et grandes émotions. Leurs univers, à la fois différents et complémentaires, se répondent avec naturel et générosité.

La Batterie Grande Salle 1 Rue De La Redoute, 78280, Guyancourt Guyancourt 78280 Yvelines Île-de-France 01 39 30 45 90 https://www.scenes2guyancourt.fr/ https://www.facebook.com/LaBatterieDeGuyancourt;https://www.instagram.com/labatteriedeguyancourt/ [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://indiv.themisweb.fr/0441/fChoixSeance.aspx?idstructure=0441&EventId=4057 »}] [{« data »: {« author »: « TiwayoMusic », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Nicknamed u201cThe Young Oldu201d for his timeless voice, Paris-born soul singer and songwriter Tiwayo unleashes u201cIu2019ve Got To Travel Alone,u201d the first single from his forthcoming album u201cOutsideru201d, produced by Grammy Award winner Adrian Quesada of the Black Pumas. The single drops November 12, with the full album arriving April 10, 2026 via Record Kicks.nnListen/Pre-order:u00a0https://recordkicks.lnk.to/outsidernnhttps://www.instagram.com/tiwayomusic/u00a0|u00a0https://www.facebook.com/Tiwayou00a0|u00a0https://tiwayo.com/nnVideo Credits:u00a0Shot by Isak Kotecki / Edited by Eduardo DonosonnWho is Tiwayo?nnFrance may be celebrated for fine wine, electronic music, and buttery croissants u2014 but rarely for deep, authentic soul. Tiwayo is here to change that. With u201cOutsideru201d, he delivers a radiant, borderless soul statement that defies genre and geography, proving that true soul has no nationality.nnPraised by luminaries such as Norah Jones, Marcus Miller, Tony Visconti, and Don Was, Tiwayo has shared stages with Curtis Harding, Cody Chesnutt, and Marcus Miller. After two acclaimed releases u2014 u201cDesert Dreamu201d (Yotanka Records) and u201cThe Gypsy Soul of Tiwayou201d (Blue Note Records, produced by Mark Neill, the Grammy-winning architect behind The Black Keysu2019 u201cBrothersu201d) u2014 he nearly vanished from the scene before Adrian Quesada discovered his demos and invited him to Austin to collaborate. The result is u201cOutsideru201d u2014 a record that captures the essence of a Frenchman in Texas, a soul singer with a bluesmanu2019s heart, and a traveler who never quite belongs anywhere.nnIn an age of polished revivals, Tiwayo stands proudly apart: an outsider in every sense, proving that the raw and unvarnished carry the deepest power.nnnLyrics :nnIu2019ve Got To Travel AlonennOh bab’ When I woke up this morning, Rain was knocking hard on my windownYou know I couldnu2019t catch this train Cause this pain won’t let me gonOh oh Baby I hope you’ll pardon me Cause Iu2019m Livin in a World of fantasyu00a0nnYeah Honey Got to tell you thatu00a0nI u2018ve got to Travel alone Honey I’ve got to travel AlonenHoney Iu2018ve got to Travel aloneu00a0 I’m sorry but Iu2019ve got travel AlonennWith a tear in my eyes, I guess I learn to be a mannGot to leave this world behind Got to find me a new place to landnOh oh Honey Honey Iu2019m Sorryu00a0nnIu2019ve got to leave this foolu2019s place donu2019t you see ?nYeah Honey Got to tell you thatu00a0nI u2018ve got to Travel aloneu00a0nHoney I’ve got to travel AlonenHoney Iu2018ve got to Travel alonenu00a0I’m sorry but Iu2019ve got travel AlonennnI u2018ve got to tell you that Iu2019ve got Travel aloneu00a0nHoney I’ve got to travel AlonenOh Iu2019ve got to keep on going Iu2019ve got to do this on my ownu00a0nBaby you know I ‘ve got Travel Aloneu00a0nIu2019ve got to do this on my ownu00a0nYou know I,u00a0 I’ve got to travel AlonenIu2019ve got to keep on going Iu2019ve got to do this on my own !nYou know I, I’ve got to travel AlonenYou know, Got to keep on going », « type »: « video », « title »: « Tiwayo – I’ve Got To Travel Alone ( Official Video ) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/nWOcMt9DPi4/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nWOcMt9DPi4 », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR_edqGyxHyBUuwWagJe0oQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

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Deux voix puissantes et habitées se réunissent pour une soirée exceptionnelle où la soul, le jazz et l’émotion se rencontrent. Jazz

©Jackie Lee Young & Frank Bullitt