Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées à Lourdes Lourdes
Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées à Lourdes Lourdes vendredi 19 juin 2026.
Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées
à Lourdes LOURDES Lourdes Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-19
fin : 2026-06-21
Date(s) :
2026-06-19
Le Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées sera de retour pour 3 nouvelles étapes du 19 au 21 juin 2026 !
Programme des 3 étapes et informations complémentaires à venir prochainement.
.
à Lourdes LOURDES Lourdes 65100 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie
English :
The Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées will be back for 3 new stages from June 19 to 21, 2026!
Schedule of the 3 stages and further information coming soon.
German :
Die Internationale Pyrenäenrundfahrt für Frauen wird für drei neue Etappen vom 19. bis 21. Juni 2026 zurückkehren!
Programm der 3 Etappen und weitere Informationen folgen in Kürze.
Italiano :
Il Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées tornerà per 3 nuove tappe dal 19 al 21 giugno 2026!
Programma delle 3 tappe e ulteriori informazioni a breve.
Espanol :
El Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées volverá con 3 nuevas etapas del 19 al 21 de junio de 2026
Programa de las 3 etapas y más información próximamente.
L’événement Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées Lourdes a été mis à jour le 2025-09-04 par OT de Lourdes|CDT65