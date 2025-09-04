Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées à Lourdes Lourdes

Le Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées sera de retour pour 3 nouvelles étapes du 19 au 21 juin 2026 !

Programme des 3 étapes et informations complémentaires à venir prochainement.

English :

The Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées will be back for 3 new stages from June 19 to 21, 2026!

Schedule of the 3 stages and further information coming soon.

German :

Die Internationale Pyrenäenrundfahrt für Frauen wird für drei neue Etappen vom 19. bis 21. Juni 2026 zurückkehren!

Programm der 3 Etappen und weitere Informationen folgen in Kürze.

Italiano :

Il Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées tornerà per 3 nuove tappe dal 19 al 21 giugno 2026!

Programma delle 3 tappe e ulteriori informazioni a breve.

Espanol :

El Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées volverá con 3 nuevas etapas del 19 al 21 de junio de 2026

Programa de las 3 etapas y más información próximamente.

