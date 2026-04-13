Estaing

Transhumance au Lac d’Estaing

Lac d’Estaing ESTAING Estaing Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-06 08:00:00

fin : 2026-06-06

Date(s) :

2026-06-06

Le départ des troupeaux vers les estives est toujours une fête, la fête du pastoralisme. Tradition ancestrale qui marque la fin de l’hiver et le début des beaux jours, la transhumance se déroule chaque année début juin. Au rythme des sonnailles, venez donc nous rejoindre et partager une expérience extraordinaire sur les sentiers de montagne.

Le rendez-vous se fera la matin au départ d’Arcizans-Dessus en passant par les villages de Bun, Estaing, puis direction le lac.

Départ prévu 8h00 Arrivée estimée 12h30.

Restauration sur place.

Navette possible pour le retour.

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Lac d’Estaing ESTAING Estaing 65400 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 97 49 49

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The departure of the herds to the mountain pastures is always a celebration, the festival of pastoralism. An ancestral tradition that marks the end of winter and the beginning of summer, transhumance takes place every year at the beginning of June. To the rhythm of the cowbells, join us and share an extraordinary experience on mountain trails.

We’ll meet up in the morning, leaving from Arcizans-Dessus, passing through the villages of Bun and Estaing, then heading for the lake.

Scheduled departure 8:00 am estimated arrival 12:30 pm.

Catering on site.

Return shuttle service available.

L’événement Transhumance au Lac d’Estaing Estaing a été mis à jour le 2026-04-13 par Agence Touristique des vallées de Gavarnie|CDT65