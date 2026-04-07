Une matinée fleurie Village Estaing
Une matinée fleurie Village Estaing dimanche 31 mai 2026.
Estaing
Une matinée fleurie
Village ESTAING Estaing Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : 47 – 47 – 47 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-31 10:00:00
fin : 2026-05-31 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-31
Matinée fleurie ateliers teinture naturelle et crayons aquarelle.
Avec Kelly, Cueillette.
Matériel fourni.
Sur réservation préalable. .
Village ESTAING Estaing 65400 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 7 84 24 00 35 astrid@altigraphy.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Matinée fleurie: natural dye and watercolour pencil workshops.
With Kelly, Cueillette.
Materials provided.
L’événement Une matinée fleurie Estaing a été mis à jour le 2026-04-07 par Agence Touristique des vallées de Gavarnie|CDT65