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Une matinée fleurie Village Estaing

Une matinée fleurie Village Estaing dimanche 31 mai 2026.

Lieu : Village

Adresse : ESTAING

Ville : 65400 Estaing

Département : Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : dimanche 31 mai 2026

Fin : dimanche 31 mai 2026

Heure de début : 10:00:00

Tarif : 47 47 47 Tarif de base plein tarif

Estaing

Une matinée fleurie

Village ESTAING Estaing Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : 47 – 47 – 47 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-31 10:00:00
fin : 2026-05-31 12:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-05-31

Matinée fleurie ateliers teinture naturelle et crayons aquarelle.
Avec Kelly, Cueillette.
Matériel fourni.
Sur réservation préalable.   .

Village ESTAING Estaing 65400 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 7 84 24 00 35  astrid@altigraphy.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Matinée fleurie: natural dye and watercolour pencil workshops.
With Kelly, Cueillette.
Materials provided.

L’événement Une matinée fleurie Estaing a été mis à jour le 2026-04-07 par Agence Touristique des vallées de Gavarnie|CDT65

À voir aussi à Estaing (Hautes-Pyrénées)