TWEAK SOUNDSYSTEM x SOUTH OF NORTH • SPRING FESTIVAL, Mains d’Œuvres, Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine

TWEAK SOUNDSYSTEM x SOUTH OF NORTH • SPRING FESTIVAL Samedi 28 mars, 17h00 Mains d’Œuvres Seine-Saint-Denis

18€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-03-28T17:00:00+01:00 – 2026-03-28T23:59:00+01:00

Fin : 2026-03-28T17:00:00+01:00 – 2026-03-28T23:59:00+01:00

Tweak Soundsystem and South of North team up with Mains d’Œuvres to host an afternoon-into-night event spread across two music rooms and one exhibition space inside the venue on Rue Charles Garnier on Saturday, 28th of March.

Next to live performances by South of North affiliates Nicolini, Brokenchord and From 2, Parasite Jazz will join the occasion and resident DJs will play music throughout the event.

NICOLINI

Beats for the People!!

Nicolini, musician and producer based in the Netherlands, brings you a hectic scattered party, filling the air with bass shaking Penni Funk. Fast paced rhythm, high pitched snare slaps and Nicolini’s preaching on top like a naughty cult leader.

Since the first of four releases ‘Penni’s Palace’ in 2021, Nicolini released ‘Goods’ 12’’ in 2022, ‘Soprattutto’ in 2023 and ‘Pipistrella’ EP in 2025. A new LP will be released this May.

PARASITE JAZZ

Parasite Jazz self titled debut LP is a hard hitting, freewheeling, deviantly dubbed, post punk, krautrock, jazz not jazz fusion that simmers with discontent & righteous anger. The revolution will most definitely be televised and this gets our vote for the soundtrack.

BROKENCHORD

Brokenchord is an experimental rock trio from Vilnius, Lithuania, led by producer and composer Ernestas Kaušylas — known for his work with Radiohead, Black Acre, and since 2024 as part of South of North.

Originally a solo electronic project, Brokenchord has evolved into a full band featuring live bass and drums, reshaping Ernestas’ studio productions into expansive, high-voltage performances.

Their sound fuses krautrock repetition, swirling electronics, and distorted guitars, moving freely between hypnotic rhythms and explosive walls of sound. Their latest album ‘Stone Island Tracks’ feels like a desert hallucination scored by malfunctioning radios and interstellar frequencies — a cinematic trip built for deep listening and immersive live shows.

A new LP will be released in June this year.

FROM 2

From 2‘s first LP ‘Indie Stock’ will be released early April and places itself in a context it adores and defies. Every wall is movable and no accident is an accident. Just as a song is made out to be one thing it reveals itself to have been the other all along. Make no mistake, there is something at the heart of it all, even though its pulse resonates from all directions at once. The listener becomes the toad, gladly boiled in a shimmering liquid until it is too late: The bass kicks in and cant be unheard.

Amsterdams self-proclaimed troupe of folk mutants, take stock of it all on this record: hushed affect in tumultuous settings, a mole insurrection of epic proportions, the secret workings of pornography platforms and memory. One song might invite to dance, stumble or float, while another is what a ghost should sing. Above all, it is real. Palpably real in a way only the fabrications of true devotees might ever be. What is a consoculator, again?

Mains d'Œuvres 1 rue Charles Garnier 93400 Saint-Ouen Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine 93400 Seine-Saint-Denis Île-de-France

SPRING FESTIVAL