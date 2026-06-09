Visite animée Le jardin médicinal de petit Hyacinthe Musée de Normandie Caen
Visite animée Le jardin médicinal de petit Hyacinthe Musée de Normandie Caen jeudi 16 juillet 2026.
Caen
Visite animée Le jardin médicinal de petit Hyacinthe
Musée de Normandie Château Caen Calvados
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-16 10:30:00
fin : 2026-07-16 11:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-16 2026-07-30 2026-08-13 2026-10-29
Guillaume vient de tomber malade ! Petit Hyacinthe, moine herboriste au château, a besoin d’aide pour concocter une potion afin de guérir le duc ! Pour les 3-7 ans. L’enfant doit être accompagné d’un adulte.
Guillaume vient de tomber malade ! Petit Hyacinthe, moine herboriste au château, a besoin d’aide pour concocter une potion afin de guérir le duc !
Pour les 3-7 ans. L’enfant doit être accompagné d’un adulte.
Retrait des billets sur billetterie-chateauetmusees.caen.fr. Ouverture des inscriptions 2 mois avant la date de l’activité. .
Musée de Normandie Château Caen 14000 Calvados Normandie
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English : Visite animée Le jardin médicinal de petit Hyacinthe
William has just fallen ill! Petit Hyacinthe, an herbalist monk at the castle, needs help to concoct a potion to cure the Duke! For ages 3-7. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
L’événement Visite animée Le jardin médicinal de petit Hyacinthe Caen a été mis à jour le 2026-05-28 par Calvados Attractivité
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