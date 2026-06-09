Visite animée Le jardin médicinal de petit Hyacinthe Musée de Normandie Caen

Caen

Visite animée Le jardin médicinal de petit Hyacinthe

Musée de Normandie Château Caen Calvados

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-16 10:30:00

fin : 2026-07-16 11:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-16 2026-07-30 2026-08-13 2026-10-29

Guillaume vient de tomber malade ! Petit Hyacinthe, moine herboriste au château, a besoin d’aide pour concocter une potion afin de guérir le duc ! Pour les 3-7 ans. L’enfant doit être accompagné d’un adulte.

Guillaume vient de tomber malade ! Petit Hyacinthe, moine herboriste au château, a besoin d’aide pour concocter une potion afin de guérir le duc !

Pour les 3-7 ans. L’enfant doit être accompagné d’un adulte.

Retrait des billets sur billetterie-chateauetmusees.caen.fr. Ouverture des inscriptions 2 mois avant la date de l’activité. .

Musée de Normandie Château Caen 14000 Calvados Normandie

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English : Visite animée Le jardin médicinal de petit Hyacinthe

William has just fallen ill! Petit Hyacinthe, an herbalist monk at the castle, needs help to concoct a potion to cure the Duke! For ages 3-7. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

L’événement Visite animée Le jardin médicinal de petit Hyacinthe Caen a été mis à jour le 2026-05-28 par Calvados Attractivité