Visite de Nancy Thermal : un projet né il y a 117 ans, Nancy Thermal, Nancy

Informations pratiques

Visite de Nancy Thermal : un projet né il y a 117 ans 19 et 20 septembre Nancy Thermal Meurthe-et-Moselle

limité à 20 personnes par groupe

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-09-19T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-19T17:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-09-20T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-20T17:00:00+02:00

Visite commentée de Nancy Thermal : Nancy Thermal, l’histoire d’un projet né il y a 117 ans et ouvert en 2022 tel que l’avait imaginé Louis Lanternier

Nancy Thermal esplanade Francois Borella 54000 Nancy Nancy Haussonville, Blandan, Donop Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est 0356790281 https://www.nancythermalresort.fr/ [{« type »: « email », « value »: « nancy@valvital.fr »}, {« owner »: {« uid »: 64031837146259, « type »: « user »}, « data »: [{« priceCategories »: [{« price »: 0, « label »: « Tarif unique », « id »: 0}], « eventDuration »: « 60 », « bookingContact »: « nancy@valvital.fr », « venueId »: 151931, « description »: « Visite commentu00e9e de Nancy Thermal », « dates »: [{« quantity »: « 20 », « priceCategoryId »: 0, « timingId »: 1789801200000, « id »: 1}, {« quantity »: « 20 », « priceCategoryId »: 0, « timingId »: 1789887600000, « id »: 2}], « category »: « VISITE_GUIDEE », « editing »: true, « duo »: true}], « service »: « passCulture », « type »: « link », « value »: null}] Nancy Thermal : complexe unique de 20 000 m2 regroupant un établissement thermal, un spa thermal et un espace aqualudique au cœur de la métropole de Nancy. Parking Nancy Thermal P3, ligne de bus 11 (arret Nancy Thermal)

Visite commentée de Nancy Thermal : Nancy Thermal, l’histoire d’un projet né il y a 117 ans et ouvert en 2022 tel que l’avait imaginé Louis Lanternier

©nicolasdohr