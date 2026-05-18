Visite guidée du quartier médiéval de Parthenay CIAP Parthenay
Visite guidée du quartier médiéval de Parthenay CIAP Parthenay mercredi 27 mai 2026.
Parthenay
Visite guidée du quartier médiéval de Parthenay
CIAP 28 Rue du Château Parthenay Deux-Sèvres
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-27 15:00:00
fin : 2026-05-27 16:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-27
Découvrez ou redécouvrez le centre historique de Parthenay au travers d’une visite guidée.
Tout public
Départ de la maison du patrimoine CIAP
Dans le cadre du dispositif 10 jours sans écran. .
CIAP 28 Rue du Château Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 49 94 90 63 pah@cc-parthenay-gatine.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Visite guidée du quartier médiéval de Parthenay
L’événement Visite guidée du quartier médiéval de Parthenay Parthenay a été mis à jour le 2026-05-13 par CC Parthenay Gâtine
À voir aussi à Parthenay (Deux-Sèvres)
- Méli-Concert AUDITORIUM DE L’ECOLE DE MUSIQUE Parthenay 18 mai 2026
- Les histoires s’écoutent aussi Médiathèque Parthenay Parthenay 19 mai 2026
- Atelier Nutri’activ Résidence Services Seniors DOMITYS Parthenay 19 mai 2026
- Portes ouvertes Volley ball club de Parthenay Salle de sport Complexe Les Grippeaux Parthenay 19 mai 2026
- Danse femmes atelier de danse contemporaine et féminine L’Archipel Parthenay 20 mai 2026