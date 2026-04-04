WITH U2 DAY CENTRE DES CONGRES D’ANGERS Angers
WITH U2 DAY CENTRE DES CONGRES D’ANGERS Angers samedi 16 janvier 2027.
WITH U2 DAY Début : 2027-01-16 à 20:00. Tarif : – euros.
Pour obtenir votre billet, le mieux est d’aller sur le site de l’organisateur ou du lieu afin d’obtenir le meilleur tarif.
CENTRE DES CONGRES D’ANGERS 33 BD CARNOT 49100 Angers 49
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