***COMPLET*** Théâtre « La Vérité » Cahors
***COMPLET*** Théâtre « La Vérité » Cahors jeudi 21 mai 2026.
***COMPLET*** Théâtre « La Vérité »
Place François Mitterrand Cahors Lot
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-21 20:30:00
fin : 2026-05-21
Date(s) :
2026-05-21
Le grand retour de Florian Zeller au théâtre après son Oscar à Hollywood pour son film The Father, avec Anthony Hopkins
Le grand retour de Florian Zeller au théâtre après son Oscar à Hollywood pour son film The Father, avec Anthony Hopkins. La Vérité est une comédie sur le mensonge… Elle raconte l’histoire de Vincent, qui estime qu’il y a beaucoup d’inconvénients à dire la vérité, et beaucoup d’avantages à la taire. Surtout quand il s’agit de sa femme, de son ami et… de la femme de son ami. Mais cette vérité, la connaît-il vraiment ? Un dialogue aussi drôle que vif Le Figaro magazine .
Place François Mitterrand Cahors 46000 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 20 88 60
English :
Florian Zeller returns to the stage after winning an Oscar in Hollywood for his film The Father, starring Anthony Hopkins
German :
Florian Zellers große Rückkehr zum Theater nach seinem Oscar in Hollywood für seinen Film The Father mit Anthony Hopkins
Italiano :
Florian Zeller torna a teatro dopo aver vinto l’Oscar a Hollywood per il suo film The Father, interpretato da Anthony Hopkins
Espanol :
Florian Zeller vuelve al teatro tras ganar un Oscar en Hollywood por su película El padre, protagonizada por Anthony Hopkins
L’événement ***COMPLET*** Théâtre « La Vérité » Cahors a été mis à jour le 2025-09-14 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot