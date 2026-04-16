Bourges

Concert du pianiste Gabriel Durliat

Espace PITA Play In The Attic Bourges Cher

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-11-14 20:00:00

fin : 2026-11-14

Date(s) :

2026-11-14

Le pianiste Gabriel Durliat proposera une improvisation musicale sous forme de déambulation au sein de l’exposition. Inspiré par les œuvres présentées, le concert offrira une lecture sonore et spontanée du parcours artistique.

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Espace PITA Play In The Attic Bourges 18000 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 50 34 14 21 playintheattic@gmail.com

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English :

Pianist Gabriel Durliat will offer a musical improvisation in the form of a stroll through the exhibition. Inspired by the works presented, the concert will offer a sonorous and spontaneous reading of the artistic journey.

L’événement Concert du pianiste Gabriel Durliat Bourges a été mis à jour le 2026-04-13 par BERRY