Gospel pour 100 Voix The Deliverance Tour Bourges

Gospel pour 100 Voix The Deliverance Tour 7 Boulevard Lamarck Bourges Cher

Début : 2026-12-18 20:30:00

2026-12-18

Un raz-de-marée d’émotions, de voix puissantes et d’énergie pure The 100 Voices of Gospel Gospel pour 100 Voix revient en 2026 avec un show inédit qui promet de faire vibrer l’Europe et au-delà !

Avec plus de 120 millions de téléspectateurs à la télévision, un million de spectateurs en live, et un double Golden Buzzer historique à Britain’s Got Talent, The 100 Voices of Gospel s’impose comme un phénomène mondial. Porté par une troupe de 100 chanteurs, danseurs et musiciens d’exception, ce spectacle acclamé aux quatre coins du globe entamera une nouvelle tournée grandiose en 2026 à travers l’Europe, les Caraïbes et l’Afrique du Nord. Un événement musical à ne pas manquer ! .

7 Boulevard Lamarck

Bourges 18000 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 47 49 80 03 billetterie@cheyenne-prod.com

English :

A tidal wave of emotions, powerful voices and pure energy: The 100 Voices of Gospel? Gospel pour 100 Voix returns in 2026 with an all-new show that promises to rock Europe and beyond!

German :

Eine Flutwelle von Emotionen, kraftvollen Stimmen und purer Energie: The 100 Voices of Gospel? Gospel for 100 Voices kehrt 2026 mit einer noch nie dagewesenen Show zurück, die verspricht, Europa und darüber hinaus in Schwingung zu versetzen!

Italiano :

Un’onda anomala di emozioni, voci potenti ed energia pura: le 100 voci del Gospel? Gospel pour 100 Voix torna nel 2026 con un nuovissimo spettacolo che promette di sconvolgere l’Europa e non solo!

Espanol :

Un maremoto de emoción, voces potentes y energía pura: Las 100 Voces del Gospel? Gospel pour 100 Voix regresa en 2026 con un espectáculo totalmente nuevo que promete conmover a Europa y más allá

